Adaptiva Integrates OneSite Patch With Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to Accelerate Cyber Protection

New Integration Enhances Vulnerability Remediation and Streamlines Cybersecurity

KIRKLAND, Wash., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva , a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced the integration of OneSite Patch with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. This collaboration aims to fortify endpoint security through streamlined and automated patch management solutions.

The integration incorporates vulnerability management intelligence from Microsoft Defender for Endpoint with Adaptiva's OneSite Patch capabilities and robust third-party patch library to provide organizations with a proactive and efficient way to manage vulnerabilities and protect against cyber threats. Third-party applications and Windows OS can be efficiently patched based on vulnerabilities identified in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

"This partnership helps bridge the gap between vulnerability detection and remediation so customers can protect their digital environments faster and more effectively," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "Not only can the organizations using Microsoft Defender for Endpoint identify and patch their vulnerabilities more quickly, they'll also have wider coverage than ever thanks to Adaptiva's extensive patch library."

Key Features and Benefits

Risk-Based Prioritization : Utilizing OneSite Patch risk-based prioritization, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint users can now prioritize and deploy critical patches with precision— based on intelligence in Defender—ensuring that the most significant vulnerabilities are addressed immediately.

: Utilizing OneSite Patch risk-based prioritization, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint users can now prioritize and deploy critical patches with precision— based on intelligence in Defender—ensuring that the most significant vulnerabilities are addressed immediately. Automated Patching : OneSite Patch reduces the time required to patch third-party apps, Windows OS, drivers and critical vulnerabilities by automating the entire process and enabling organizations to respond to threats identified by Defender for Endpoint with the speed and control not offered by Intune and Microsoft Autopatch.

: OneSite Patch reduces the time required to patch third-party apps, Windows OS, drivers and critical vulnerabilities by automating the entire process and enabling organizations to respond to threats identified by Defender for Endpoint with the speed and control not offered by Intune and Microsoft Autopatch. Patch Analytics and Monitoring : Real-time visibility into patching progress, compliance status, and risk exposure allows organizations to monitor their cybersecurity efforts and promptly address any issues.

: Real-time visibility into patching progress, compliance status, and risk exposure allows organizations to monitor their cybersecurity efforts and promptly address any issues. Customizable Controls: Features such as tiered deployments, flexible controls, and device group management offer tailored patch management, ensuring that specific business needs and policies are met while adding additional flexibility.

Research indicates that 60% of organizations take two weeks or more to initiate a patch deployment. The traditional approach, involving separate assessment and patching processes, often leads to delays and increased exposure to cyberattacks. This integration addresses these challenges by enabling automatic discovery and remediation of critical vulnerabilities.

Here's what else to know:

Integration Details

The OneSite Patch integration with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint combines Defender Vulnerability Management capabilities with Adaptiva's autonomous patching. By leveraging real-time vulnerability data and intelligent prioritization, organizations can efficiently manage their patching processes, reduce the risk of cyberattacks, and ensure continuous compliance.

Customer Benefits

Through this new integration, joint customers gain access to an advanced patching solution that improves security and operational efficiency. The automated and intelligent patch management system helps organizations reduce risk exposure and maintain a strong security posture.

Availability

OneSite Patch, integrated with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, is now available to new customers or those already using OneSite Patch. Customers can seamlessly access and leverage this new integration to enhance their cybersecurity efforts.

For more information about OneSite Patch for Defender, visit https://adaptiva.com/products/onesite-patch-for-microsoft-defender .

About Adaptiva:

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. The company's OneSite platform and suite of products provide IT and cybersecurity leaders with a fully automated approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and configuration updates across their organizations' endpoints. Founded nearly two decades ago, hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase IT operational efficiency, reduce endpoint security risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Learn more at https://adaptiva.com .

For more information about Adaptiva OneSite Patch for Microsoft Defender, visit www.adaptiva.com .

