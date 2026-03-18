Adaptiva Introduces Aida, an Enterprise-Safe AI Advisor for Autonomous Endpoint Management

New AI-powered platform helps IT and Security teams move from exposure insight to real-time action at enterprise scale

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptiva, a global leader in autonomous endpoint management, today announced the launch of Aida, an enterprise-safe AI advisor designed to help IT and Security Operations teams reduce exposure risk and take action across large, complex environments simply by asking.

Built for organizations managing hundreds of thousands of endpoints, Aida transforms real-time endpoint data into instant answers and insights. By combining natural-language interaction with Adaptiva's proven endpoint platform, Aida enables teams to quickly understand patch posture, risk, and compliance.

"Security and IT teams are overwhelmed by exposure data but starved for time," said Dr. Deepak Kumar, Founder and CEO of Adaptiva. "Aida changes that dynamic. It turns real-time endpoint data into immediate answers, helping teams reduce risk faster and operate at the speed and scale modern enterprises demand."

From Answers to Autonomous Action

Aida launches with an intuitive Ask Aida experience, allowing users to query their environment in plain English and instantly generate dashboards, charts, and reports. Aida will evolve beyond insights to support AI-powered mitigation, remediation, and orchestration, enabling autonomous IT and SecOps workflows.

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Aida is purpose-built for enterprise environments and built on Adaptiva's proven autonomous endpoint management platform.

Enterprise-Safe by Design

Aida is powered by an Adaptiva-controlled LLM microservice that ensures customer data is never shared externally, delivering AI capabilities that meet enterprise security and compliance requirements. This architecture allows organizations to confidently adopt AI without compromising sensitive endpoint data.

Extending Exposure Management Leadership

Aida strengthens Adaptiva's ability to support modern exposure management strategies by bridging the gap between insight and action. While many AI solutions in the market are limited to answering questions and prioritizing risk, Aida provides real-time visibility into endpoint posture and accelerates how teams move from insight to informed action.

"Exposure management requires both clarity and speed," added Kumar. "Aida gives organizations immediate access to trusted endpoint intelligence so they can prioritize effectively and respond with confidence, while building toward more autonomous operations in the future."

Adaptiva's Aida is available today. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit Adaptiva.com.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva, the autonomous endpoint management company, delivers the fastest way to patch and manage endpoints at scale. IT and security operations leaders trust the company's OneSite Platform and suite of endpoint management products to gain a hands-free, fully autonomous approach to speeding the continuous delivery of software, patches, and vulnerability remediations. Hundreds of today's largest global organizations rely on Adaptiva to increase operational efficiency, reduce risk, and maximize patching velocity across millions of endpoints. Adaptiva was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Management Tools, recognized for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Adaptiva is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington with offices in the UK and India. Learn more at adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Adaptiva