Adaptive Physical Health, Wellness Clinic Helps Local Injured Veterans

"Most – if not all – my wounds are invisible," said Jennifer Gutierrez, U.S. Air Force injured veteran from Rio Rancho, New Mexico. "It's difficult for me to be in crowds and socialize. I got to a point in my life where I wanted a change but wasn't sure how to achieve it. I was a member of a gym, but I reached a plateau. This clinic got me past that and gave me valuable tools to use on my own – all of which are tailored to reach individual goals."

At the clinic, warriors were tested for range of motion and learned about adaptive exercises to incorporate into an effective workout regimen. A sports nutritionist taught proper nutrition and hydration, and the clinic experience was rounded out with a Total Body Resistance Exercise (TRX) workout demo.

The clinic kicked off a 90-day educational Coaching Program that focuses on meeting health goals set by warriors with the greatest physical needs, such as obesity and high body mass index. It also helps warriors looking to improve nutrition and mobility.

In the first Coaching Programs of 2018, 92 participants lost a total of 798 pounds; nearly 60 percent reported reduction in pain, and 55 percent improved their sleep.

"Without hesitation, I would recommend these clinics to anyone wanting to change their lifestyle," Jennifer said. "Wounded Warrior Project has been an invaluable source of support for my physical and mental well-being. With the passionate support of Wounded Warrior Project teammates, I believe I will be able to finish out the Coaching Program and change my lifestyle."

