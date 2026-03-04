Wounded Warrior Project Testifies During Annual Joint Hearing of Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees

WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt urges Congress to do right by current and future combat veterans by passing Major Richard Star Act

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing the need to do right by our nation's past, current, and future combat veterans, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt testified before the U.S. Senate and House Committees on Veterans' Affairs today to discuss the organization's top legislative priorities.

WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt emphasized the importance of passing the Major Richard Star Act in his testimony to Congress.

Piatt's testimony to Congress highlighted key areas to help warriors impacted by war, military service, and sacrifice, including strengthening support for mental health and suicide prevention, advancing alternative therapies for brain health and traumatic brain injuries, and ending veteran homelessness.

"Twenty-three years ago, Wounded Warrior Project was founded on a promise — a promise to be there no matter what for those who defend our freedom," said Piatt. "It is that same promise that grounds the work we do today."

Speaking on the importance of passing the Major Richard Star Act, Piatt urged members of Congress "to do right by our past, current, and future combat veterans by passing the Major Richard Star Act this year — finally allowing for those who were forced to medically retire due to combat-related injuries to receive the benefits they earned in blood."

Piatt's testimony comes a week after nearly 125 warriors from across the U.S. gathered in Washington, DC, to advocate for the Major Richard Star Act and other top legislative priorities for WWP®. Warriors met with almost 140 Congressional offices, telling their stories and urging members of Congress to take swift action on these bills.

Read WWP's full written testimony and the organization's 2026 legislative priorities.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation's leading veterans service organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project