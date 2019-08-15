ADCOLOR 2019 To Take Place September 6-8, 2019 In Los Angeles

"The theme 'Take A Stand' has infused every aspect of ADCOLOR 2019 with meaning, purpose and the intention to send everyone back into their companies and the world stronger and more confident to make the necessary changes to build a better and more equitable society," said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren.

The ADCOLOR 2019 schedule of events is below:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2019

Take A Stand: The New Normal: Navigating Make Allyship After #MeToo

The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have created a need for new conversations about masculinity, allyship, and safety. This 2-hour workshop includes real talk and real solutions for men – at work and at home. If you're ready to explore a new form of allyship, join us in doing the work.

ADCOLOR Hackathon presented by Apple in partnership with The Ad Council

The ADCOLOR FUTURES Hackathon gives the ADCOLOR FUTURES a platform to tackle a hug challenge -in a not-so-huge amount of time. Teams will have seven hours to come up with a creative solution to a critical issue and will present ideas to a panel of judges.

In Conversation with M. Night Shyamalan Presented by Facebook, Google|YouTube, Microsoft and Omnicom Group

Listen in on an intimate conversation with the screenwriter, director, producer and Academy Award-nominee who captured global audiences over the past two decades with films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Visit, Split, and Glass that explored the psyche and supernatural, and revolutionized the thriller genre. How did he use his point of difference and specificity to literally write a new narrative? And what tips can you take on how to change your own?

ADCOLOR After Dark Presented by ADCOLOR

We're celebrating the start of ADCOLOR 2019 with two legendary leaders of the old school: Bell Biv DeVoe and MC Lyte. Because when you work this hard, you have to play even harder! For registered attendees only.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, 2019

Opening Remarks

Tiffany R. Warren, SVP, Chief Diversity Officer, Omnicom and Founder & President, ADCOLOR

Tai Beauchamp, Founder, Chief Producer & CEO, Tai Life Media, LLC & TheTaiLife.com

Take A Stand: Moments that Mattered

2019 has been quite a year and it ain't over yet! Our annual year-in-review breaks down some of the most important moments of the year: Nike backs Kaepernick, loan forgiveness for the Morehouse Class of 2019, Procter & Gamble takes on toxic masculinity and racial profiling, diverse voices build a squad in Congress and so much more!

Take A Stand: CMOs Stand with ADCOLOR

The CMOs of Facebook, Procter & Gamble, Citigroup and Verizon Media are taking to the ADCOLOR stage for a candid conversation about Diversity & Inclusion. How does it factor into their companies, teams and lives? Listen in and take note of how change truly starts at the top.

Defining an Identity Beyond Black & White presented by Asians for ADCOLOR

A candid, critical conversation on what it means to navigate the gray space between the binaries of Black and white in America. Whether multiracial, yellow, or brown, we've often felt the need to choose between existing narratives around race and identity. As the culture of Asian America is shifting, where will we go?

Activating Allies Through Corporate and Grassroots (Organic) Programming presented by Microsoft

Allyship is one of the many ways to activate inclusion in the workplace. Join the Microsoft team in a discussion on how macro and micro efforts within a company can co-exist and compliment each other. Based on real-world experience, this is an honest conversation about developing shared language and common understanding to create systemic, global impact in our industry.

This is US: Inspiring Inclusion with Insights presented by Google|YouTube

From Childish Gambino and Black Girl Magic, to women's rights defenders around the world, learn how Google's Marketers find inspiring insights to Take a Stand and authentically represent a range of cultural identities, perspectives and voices.

Sit Down & Take A Stand presented by Facebook

How do you stand up and speak out for what you believe in, while keeping your day job? In this interactive session, full-time employees/part-time advocates share their stories, offering a blueprint on navigating the politics and processes to bring their ideas to life. Come listen, and more importantly, learn how to turn your passion into a reality, from your desk.

Defending the Diaspora Presented by LatinX for ADCOLOR

Join us as we discuss being LatinX while navigating today's tense socio-political climate and defending our place in the diaspora. This candid conversation will get in-depth about the upward mobility of the LatinX community, its cultural contributions, the current issues faced and the ways to combat them.

Programs on a Mission presented by Microsoft

How does an organization shift its culture from within? How can one person contribute to lasting change at work? Learn how Scope of Work and Understood.org are creating the change we want to see!

Inclusion in Action presented by Bad Robot & Ghetto Film School presented by Google

Join this candid conversation on building powerful partnerships that create inclusive and elite experiences for young creatives. Best-in-class panelists from film, TV, branding & advertising will illuminate their unique roles in driving meaningful change and share groundbreaking work from emerging artists in the South Bronx, Los Angeles and abroad.

Broadening the Binary: Expansive Gender Identities in Media and Culture presented by Facebook

On screen, at work, and in our homes, trans and nonbinary narratives are increasingly visible. This panel will explore the myriad of ways we are unpacking our previous understanding of gender, and how the mainstreaming of trans culture creates space for new expressions of masculinity, femininity, and gender fluidity. Our hope is that in embracing the increasingly complex gender landscape, we can all be more free.

Heavy Is The Crown - The State of Women of Color in the Workplace in partnership with MAKERS

All too often, women of color feel like they're under siege in the workplace. And now, the stats prove it. Join us for an eye-opening presentation curated by Lean In, as the team shares the statistics behind the silent crisis faced by so many. Then, listen in as an esteemed panel of experts helps illuminate a way forward.

Impact Through Sound: Voices Creating Change in the LATAM Community presented by Spotify

Mexico's #1 Podcast, Spotify Exclusive Se Regalan Dudas, are breaking the rules in the LATAM community by bringing taboo topics to the forefront. The hosts, Ashley Frangie and Lety Sehagan established a space for experts and influencers to ask questions that many are afraid to ask, as well as a community of listeners to challenge the status quo in their own lives. Join Spotify and top Latin American voices Ashley and Lety as they interview a special musical guest who broke down social barriers to transform a community.

The organization also announced the 2019 class of ADCOLOR FUTURES, a program that chooses 30 of the best and brightest professionals out of 488 applicants who are one to three years into their career to attend the annual conference and awards show which will take place September 6th through the 8th at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

It was announced earlier this year that actor, director, producer and activist, Eva Longoria will be recognized at the 13th Annual ADCOLOR awards ceremony, as the 2019 Beacon Award presented by ADWEEK, the leading resource for the brand marketing and advertising community. The inaugural Beacon Award honors talent who uses their celebrity as a catalyst to change the status quo in the quest for diversity and inclusion. In May, ADCOLOR and Adweek partnered on the first Champion awards and celebration recognizing the fearless leaders and rising stars in marketing and media who embody ADCOLOR's call to "Rise Up. Reach Back." The 2019 ADCOLOR Awards will highlight and honor the achievements of African-American, American Indian/Native American, Asian Pacific-American, Hispanic/Latino and LGBTQ professionals, as well as spotlighting diversity and inclusion champions in the creative industries.

