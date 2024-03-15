ADCOLOR Opens Registration for ADCOLOR 2024

Event will be held in Los Angeles from November 14-16

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today announced it has opened registration for ADCOLOR 2024. This year's event will be held from November 14-16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, returning to the JW Marriott LA Live for a third consecutive year. ADCOLOR 2024 will encompass the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards, the ADCOLOR conference, the ADCOLOR FUTURES program and the ADCOLOR LEADERS program.

"Our annual event is where diverse professionals and allies come to fill their cups. It's a place where we celebrate one another, share our knowledge and leave feeling inspired for the year ahead," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President of ADCOLOR. "There's a lot of noise around DEI right now, but the ADCOLOR community is always determined to continue progress and fortify their efforts. I always look forward to the energy, passion and fellowship they bring to any space, but especially to the ADCOLOR Conference & Awards."

As previously announced in February, nominations for the 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards are open through May 17th. The awards highlight and honor the achievements of diverse communities in the creative industries and those who embody the organization's mission of "Rise Up, Reach Back." To learn more about the 10 competitive categories accepting nominations this year, please visit adcolor.org/awards .

In addition, ADCOLOR's two talent programs – ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS – are now accepting applications. The FUTURES program identifies and nurtures the next generation of leaders who have one to three years of experience in their industry. The LEADERS program supports historically excluded professionals with 15+ years of experience as they rise to executive roles. Please visit adcolor.org/futures and adcolor.org/leaders for additional information on these programs and to apply before the April 2nd deadline.

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting www.adcolor.org .

