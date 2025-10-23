AdCreative.ai, an Appier Group Company, Launches Mobile App to Put Professional Ad Creation in Everyone's Pocket

PARIS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the busiest advertising season of the year approaches, from Black Friday to the holidays, AdCreative.ai, an Appier Group company, today announced the launch of its first mobile app, designed to make professional-quality ad creation accessible to anyone, anywhere.

With just a smartphone, users can snap a photo of their product and instantly transform it into polished ads, UGC-style content, or high-fashion visuals - no designer, editor, or complicated tools required.

For today's business owners, marketing and advertising are more critical than ever, yet time and resources to execute them are shrinking. Traditional content creation, from organizing photo shoots to hiring models and production teams, is costly and time-consuming. This often leaves products sitting unsold in warehouses or delays getting new collections online.

The new AdCreative.ai mobile app solves this problem by putting the power of AI-driven ad creation directly into the hands of business owners and teams. From a simple product photo, businesses can generate ready-to-use visuals and campaigns in minutes, effectively turning a smartphone into a full-scale creative studio.

" Businesses of all sizes can now create impactful campaigns faster and more affordably,' said Alexandre Leciel, Co-Founder, AdCreative.ai. "Our app gives everyone the power to create high-quality ads in minutes, keeping brands agile, creative, and ahead of the curve."

Today's consumers live on mobile. From shopping to social media, the smartphone has become the hub of daily life. As behavior shifts toward mobile-first engagement, businesses need tools that match these habits. AdCreative.ai's mobile app allows companies to create and analyze digital ad assets directly on mobile — reflecting both technological innovation and human needs.

"At Appier, our mission has always been to democratize AI and make it simple," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-Founder of Appier. "With AdCreative.ai's mobile app, businesses can now create powerful ads anywhere, directly from their phones."

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a leading AI SaaS company that helps enterprises across industries leverage AI to drive sustainable growth. Appier enables brands to harness cutting-edge AI technologies for marketing, commerce, and customer engagement.

As part of the Appier Group, AdCreative.ai extends this mission into advertising by making professional-quality ad creation accessible to everyone. Today, businesses in more than 194 countries rely on AdCreative.ai to combine data-driven intelligence with creative execution, reflecting Appier's vision of making advanced AI practical, scalable, and empowering worldwide.

