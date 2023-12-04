Add a Sweet Twist to This Year's Holiday Cookie Exchange with Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese

WATERLOO, Wis., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for unique, delicious and easy recipes that will wow guests at your next cookie exchange? Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese suggests adding a new ingredient – Mascarpone – a sweet and velvety cheese that will take your holiday cookies to the next level.   

A long-standing holiday tradition in the United States, cookie exchanges are a gathering where each guest brings a different batch of cookies and leaves with a box of treats to enjoy. Guests are welcome to exercise creative freedom over their cookies – at the end of the night, some exchanges even judge cookies and crown a final winner.  

Crave Brothers' award-winning Mascarpone and Chocolate Mascarpone are the perfect pick for your next cookie exchange, holiday recipe or potluck with friends and family. Mascarpone's versatility and decadence make it an ideal partner for holiday baking, especially in cookies that are enhanced by its rich, creamy flavor.

Enjoy these personal favorite holiday cookie recipes from the Crave Brothers' family:

Find these and other holiday recipes using Crave's award-winning products on the Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese website. Holiday mascarpone-related gift ideas include Crave Brothers' Chocolate Mascarpone Pie Kit and a Mascarpone Caramel Sauce with Candied Pecans gift box, both under $20 and available for purchase on Crave's website at www.cravecheese.com.

About Crave Brothers   

The Crave family farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm and cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses. Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese produces Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone, Part-skim Mozzarella, Oaxaca, Farmer's Rope String Cheese and Fresh Cheddar Cheese Curds.

