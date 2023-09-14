Add Artistic OtterBox Protection to the New iPhone 15

News provided by

OtterBox

14 Sep, 2023, 09:27 ET

-Figura Series and Lumen Series Join iPhone Case Portfolio- 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Express your style with OtterBox Figura Series and Lumen Series for iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max. These slim cases offer extra protection with carefully curated designs that allow the iPhone design to be the focus.1 Figura Series and Lumen Series are available exclusively at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.  

Continue Reading
The design was inspired by gouache painting, a process that allows areas of solid color to form while mixing with water to create translucent effects.
The design was inspired by gouache painting, a process that allows areas of solid color to form while mixing with water to create translucent effects.
Figura Series protects iPhone 15 models with the quiet luxury of artistic self-expression.
Figura Series protects iPhone 15 models with the quiet luxury of artistic self-expression.
For a more polished look, Lumen Series provides a pop of color, further protecting your iPhone 15 while allowing the design to shine.
For a more polished look, Lumen Series provides a pop of color, further protecting your iPhone 15 while allowing the design to shine.

Figura Series protects iPhone 15 models with the quiet luxury of artistic self-expression. The flexible, soft-touch material provides a comfortable grip and raised edges to help guard the screen and camera. The design was inspired by gouache painting, a process that allows areas of solid color to form while mixing with water to create translucent effects. Using this process allowed the colors to blend developing a piece of artwork for iPhone while highlighting the iconic design users know and love.

"Designing Figura Series involved blending color and water for a result that flows around the case with an almost creamy look. The colors picked for this case are ones I considered bright and happy, which worked perfectly with the softer art," said Samantha Fowler, OtterBox graphic illustrator and artist. "Abstract art is often a combination of experimentation and collaboration, and Figura Series is no exception. After input from my team, trying different colors and brushstrokes, I feel the finished designs worked out perfectly to create a protective case that is also a piece of art on iPhone." 

For a more polished look, Lumen Series provides a pop of color, further protecting your iPhone 15 while allowing the design to shine. The slim and clear case adds a beautifully striking splash of color around the MagSafe ring and bumpers. Lumen Series also offers further protection against drops and daily wear. The grippy texture around the bumper provides a confident hold on the case. Guard the screen and camera against falls with the beveled edge so you can enjoy the amazing camera and brilliant display with less fear of drops and scratches.         

OtterBox Figura Series and Lumen Series are available now at Apple retail, apple.com and otterbox.com.  

About OtterBox: 

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.  

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback. 

For more information, visit otterbox.com. 

1Figura Series and Lumen Series are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock. 

SOURCE OtterBox

Also from this source

New iPhone 15? OtterBox It.

OtterBox Collaborates with Trèfle on Symmetry Series+ Designs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.