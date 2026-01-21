Celebrate Romance this Valentine's Day and Beyond with the New OtterBox Unbreakable Love Collection

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Romance meets resilience this Valentine's Day with the new OtterBox Symmetry Series Unbreakable Love Collection. Featuring playful polka dots, elegant florals and flirty touches such as lipstick, bows and lock-and-key motifs, the collection blends modern protection with timeless charm. The lineup is available in five stylish designs including Blooming Romance, Love Notes, Midnight Muse, Roseate and Pinpoint Plum, making the perfect gift for that special someone.

"The Unbreakable Love Collection was inspired by the timeless Parisian tradition of securing a lock on a bridge with your loved one and tossing the key into the river, a symbol of love that lasts," said Erika Boxler, senior color material and finish designer at OtterBox. "We wanted to capture that feeling through designs that are feminine and playful with a touch of vintage charm, offering a sense of comfort in today's fast-paced world."

3X tested to military drop standard (810G-516.6)

Reinforced corners for added durability

Raised edges protect the camera and screen

Ultra-sleek design complements your phone's lines

Tactile buttons for a natural feel

Built-in anchors for phone straps and charms

MagSafe compatible/Built-in magnets for seamless Fast Charge

Integrated Camera Control button for iPhone 17 device cases

Available for the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Celebrate love that lasts and protect what matters most with the OtterBox Symmetry Series Unbreakable Love Collection available now at OtterBox.com.

Round out the perfect Valentine's Day gift by pairing your case with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charger, keeping every moment protected and powered.

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

SOURCE OtterBox