Elevate Your Aura in 2026 with the OtterBox Wellness Wonders Collection

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the New Year begins, OtterBox invites you to embrace a sense of renewal and refresh with its new Wellness Wonders Collection, debuting at CES 2026. Designed to inspire calm and balance, these cases feature soothing pastel hues combined with soft swirls, cloud-like layers and an ombré glow to flow effortlessly with your style. This "drop" includes three unique designs: Berry Good, Matcha Marble and Healthy Glow along with an OtterBox wrist strap that is sold separately.

Combining modern functionality with a soft, serene aesthetic, Wellness Wonders brings a vibrant yet tranquil energy to your everyday while ensuring your device stays fully protected with the trusted durability of OtterBox Symmetry Series. Along with its calming design, the Wellness Wonders Collection is packed with features that make protection and performance effortless:

Symmetry Series Clear Wellness Wonders Collection

3X tested to military drop standard (810G-516.6) for durability

Raised edges protect your camera and screen

Scratch-resistant finish keeps your case looking new

Ultra-sleek design complements your phone's shape

Bounce-back buttons for responsive touch

Built-in anchors for phone straps and charms

MagSafe compatibility for effortless charging

Integrated Camera Control button for iPhone 17 device cases

Available in the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

MSRP $59.99

Wrist Stap Wellness Wonders Collection

Crafted from rugged nylon

Equipped with a strong clasp

Attaches to OtterBox cases with anchors

Easy to text, swipe and capture

Carry your phone securely and in reach

MSRP $29.99

Skip the resolutions this season and start the year off with renewed energy with an OtterBox Symmetry Series phone case and OtterBox Wrist Strap from the new Wellness Wonders Collection, available now at OtterBox.com.

Complete the full refresh with an OtterBox screen protector and portable power pack to keep your aura and device charged and protected wherever the year takes you.

