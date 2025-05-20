Addepar Accelerates Platform Innovation with Strategic Acquisition and Continued $100M+ Annual R&D Investment

Acquisition of Arcus Deepens Addepar's AI Capabilities Across Its Open Platform, Delivering Enhanced Value to Clients Globally

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, the leading technology and data platform for wealth, investment, and asset management, today announced the acquisition of Arcus, an innovator in enterprise AI workflows. This strategic move accelerates Addepar's technology roadmap to embed sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) more deeply across its platform, supported by the company's ongoing investment of over $100 million annually to research and development.

Over the past fifteen years, Addepar has developed a technology platform that consolidates and unifies data, which its clients use for rigorous analysis, bespoke reporting and actionable insights, delivering consistent and lasting value for their clients and stakeholders. The next chapter of Addepar's story will increasingly leverage AI and machine learning, unlocking additional capabilities like intelligent data management, anomaly detection, streamlined reconciliation and predictive insights. The acquisition of Arcus - bringing expertise in multimodal, multi-step AI workflows - accelerates this evolution, enabling Addepar to more seamlessly embed advanced AI capabilities to boost investment efficiency and impact, while adhering to the stringent data governance, privacy and controls it has invested in since its founding 15 years ago.

"Addepar has consistently invested in integrating the latest technology directly into our platform and products, empowering both our internal teams and our clients to be more productive and to make more informed decisions," said Eric Poirier, CEO of Addepar. "As the AI landscape continues its rapid transformation, Addepar is committed to staying at the forefront of advanced technology, and extending these capabilities to our clients. With our outsized investment in innovation, we aim to deliver intelligent, context-aware tools that empower our clients to excel in dynamic and unpredictable markets, while ensuring we and our clients continue to enforce and refine governance best practices."

"We have fundamentally focused on building a platform that is flexible, interoperable, and future-ready," said Bob Pisani, Chief Technology Officer at Addepar. "Our architecture facilitates seamless integration with clients' existing tools, minimizing disruption and maximizing long-term value. The acquisition of Arcus is a leap forward in our AI strategy, embedding adaptive intelligence into the platform. This will enable dynamic, data-driven workflows that respond to real-time context across the Addepar platform."

These significant advancements will be a key focus at AddeConf25 , Addepar's annual technology and innovation conference, taking place in New York City on May 21. This premier event will convene clients, partners, and industry leaders to explore the latest cutting-edge capabilities of Addepar's open platform. Attendees will gain firsthand insights into how these developments are driving smarter workflows, enhancing transparency, and delivering more actionable intelligence across the evolving global financial landscape, showcasing the future of wealth and investment management.

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that helps investment professionals provide the most informed, precise guidance for their clients. Hundreds of thousands of users have entrusted Addepar to empower smarter investment decisions and better advice over the last decade. With client presence in more than 50 countries, Addepar's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data for more than $7 trillion in assets. Addepar's open platform integrates with more than 100 software, data and services partners to deliver a complete solution for a wide range of firms and use cases. Addepar embraces a global flexible workforce model with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Edinburgh, Pune and Dubai.

