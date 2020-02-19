Addepar Broadens Reach with Expanded Offerings for RIAs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , Inc., a leading technology platform for wealth management, announced a number of releases aimed at helping RIAs that serve a variety of client types excel in an increasingly competitive market. The new capabilities and features make it easier than ever for firms to adopt Addepar's modern technology stack, streamline their operations and offer a truly differentiated client experience powered by best in class data, analytics and reporting.

"As the wealth management industry continues to undergo a dramatic transformation, we're making good on our goal to meet wealth advisors where they are. We're delivering new functionality in our platform that empowers RIAs to navigate these changes with purpose-built, intuitive solutions so that they can deliver lasting value to clients and grow their business for years to come," said Addepar CEO Eric Poirier.

Making it easier for RIAs to modernize their tech stack

For established RIAs who want to modernize their reporting technology but find it daunting to make the switch, Addepar is introducing a broader and more flexible set of data migration options to efficiently and precisely fulfill each client's data onboarding needs. This includes a newly introduced "Advent Converter," which streamlines migrating data from Advent's APX and Axys systems into Addepar. Addepar will continue investing in additional data management and conversion solutions to make it easy for any firm to upgrade to Addepar's technology.

Addressing emerging demand and delivering more client value

Addepar's strong traction with large RIA firms, banks and broker-dealers has exposed a previously unmet need in the market: the power to use Addepar's platform for all advisor teams, from those with ultra-high net worth clients to those who serve the mass affluent. Today, the company is introducing AddeparGoSM, an offering that tailors Addepar's software to the specific needs of these larger firms. AddeparGo is designed with a set of features, capabilities and custodial data feeds that optimize for speedy implementation and make it easy for larger firms who have a range of advisor teams to adopt. The company is making AddeparGo available to key partners and clients now, and will continue shaping this offering based on feedback.

Helping the back-office streamline operations and scale productivity

Many well-established firms have turned to Addepar for its ability to support sizable and complex implementations and provide data aggregation, analytics and reporting at scale. To offer even greater support, the company is pleased to announce the release of Addepar Teams. Teams is a set of advanced controls and permissions to serve firms that need to grant varying access by team, branch, role and functional responsibility. This set of digital capabilities dramatically simplifies the previously time-intensive and error-prone operational process of managing reporting controls, while achieving legal, risk and compliance goals.

For more information, please visit www.Addepar.com

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.7 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2020, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and in 2018 received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City and Salt Lake City.

SOURCE Addepar

Related Links

http://www.Addepar.com

