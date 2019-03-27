Addepar Doubles Down on Service Offering and Expands Senior Services Leadership to Enable Diversifying Client Base

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, today introduced an enhanced set of services that provide the company's clients additional, highly-tailored support experiences. The services investment aims to help clients achieve faster implementations and quicker time-to-value, reflecting the needs of Addepar's increasingly diverse customer base and the sophisticated assets they manage on the company's platform.

Addepar has seen growing adoption in the enterprise space, along with strong traction supporting RIAs with complex portfolios and client needs. Notably, they work with top wealth managers including PagnatoKarp, Three Bell Capital, and Tiedemann Advisors. As wealth managers have expanded the ways in which they use Addepar, the company is providing a range of service options that fit these evolving practice models.

The company is well known for its category defining performance reporting and analytics platform. Adept at aggregating portfolio, market, and client data all in one place, the platform works across any currency and asset class. Consequently, Addepar has been uniquely positioned to equip RIAs with the solution they need to grow without restrictions. Working with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.3 trillion of assets on the company's platform has led to the natural expansion of Addepar's distinct offerings.

"Addepar's technology and services have been transformational for our business," said Paul Pagnato, founder and CEO of PagnatoKarp . "We expect to become twice the size we are today and Addepar's powerful, customizable reporting will be a key component in our continued growth and success."

The company has also bolstered senior services leadership with industry veterans. Daniel Bayer joined as Senior Vice President of Services late last year. He brings more than 25 years of enterprise SaaS experience and has a strong track record of scaling high-functioning service organizations. Samuel King joined in January as the Enterprise Program Director and will lead the Addepar Center of Excellence. Sitting at the intersection of product and services, the Center of Excellence takes both to the next level for clients, implementing and disseminating best practices, and includes the company's notable Academy program. Samuel most recently served as Vice President of Client Operations at Envestnet and previous to that as Vice President of Professional Services at Tamarac; he also has experience personally serving clients, having held services and operations roles in a wealth management firm.

"As our clientele has expanded from family offices and RIAs to include multi-billion dollar wealth management firms, private banks, and broker-dealers, we have complemented our technology platform with equally world-class services that provide the option for higher touch experiences," said Dan Bayer, Senior Vice President of Services at Addepar. "Ultimately, we are making it easier to do business with Addepar and systematically delivering on business outcomes for our clients."

