Addepar Launches Mobile App To Enhance The Digital Wealth Management Experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced the launch of its mobile app for iPhone, giving financial advisors and their clients the ability to access their portfolio from their smartphones in a self-service, secure way at any time.

Addepar leads the industry in data aggregation capabilities. Having built a true multi-asset class solution from the ground up, Addepar allows advisors to consolidate and manage the myriad, disparate assets that comprise highly complex portfolios. With its intuitive design, the Addepar mobile app marries a modern consumer experience with the powerful abilities of the Addepar platform.

"Today's investors expect access to their portfolios from anywhere and at any time, with an app that is easy to understand, secure, and simple to use," said Dwight Clancy, VP of Product at Addepar. "Built with the investor in mind, we're excited to enhance the digital experience and bring to market a mobile app that provides a complete picture of complex portfolios, raising the client experience bar for private wealth management."

Although a range of helpful tools are available for retail investors, answering the most basic portfolio questions for wealthy investors remains elusive. The Addepar mobile app allows investors to quickly assess what's in their portfolio, how it's allocated, and how their performance has changed over time.

With secure two-factor authentication to safeguard client portfolio data, the new app also allows users to navigate through a portfolio's ownership structure and to drill down by asset class, sector, and individual security. The app also makes it effortless for an investor to understand how their portfolio has performed over configurable periods of time.

To get started, advisors can enable turnkey access for their clients to the Addepar mobile app via the in-product settings screen. Clients can quickly access pertinent portfolio information, and by putting the most frequently asked questions at their clients' fingertips, it frees up advisors' time to focus on higher value client activities. This release leads the way for digitization in wealth management and innovation in the space, allowing advisors to further differentiate by offering a best-in-class experience to clients.

The Addepar mobile app for iPhone is available in the App Store here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/addepar/id1373346931?mt=8

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation and performance reporting in order to help advisors and their clients make informed, data-driven decisions. The company's performance reporting and analytics platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2018, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Salt Lake City.

