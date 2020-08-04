Addepar Named the Leading Multi-Segment Provider in Portfolio Management and Reporting by Aite Group

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a technology platform for wealth management, today announced it was named a leader in the 2020 Aite Matrix for RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems. The report evaluated eight vendors and assessed the overall competitive position of each vendor, focusing on vendor stability, client strength, product features and client services. Addepar was selected as the Leading Multi-Segment Provider based on product performance and vendor strength, as well as its unique ability to serve a broad range of firms.

According to Aite, the landscape has become increasingly crowded with respect to RIA technology ecosystems. With the recent shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, advisors have been catapulted into a new understanding of the importance of efficient technology and client digital engagement.

Aite cites Addepar as a leading brand among RIAs and private banks that serve multiple client types, noting that several RIAs use Addepar as an extension of their brand and as a key selling point for both prospective and existing clients. Aite also listed Addepar's broad range of capabilities as a key differentiator including alternative asset classes, industry-leading proposal generation, multi-currency conversion and robust portfolio benchmarking.

Greg O'Gara, a senior research analyst for Aite Group's Wealth Management practice, writes in the report, "The firm's key value proposition is a holistic wealth management platform for advisors who otherwise would have trouble bringing together the systems and functionality needed to manage portfolios from mass-affluent to UHNW clients in an integrated environment." According to O'Gara, "Addepar has shown that an integrated technology solution with the right functionality can win advisors in all segments."

"Over the last year we've significantly expanded our capabilities to serve a much broader array of firms and tackle their enormous frustration with legacy technologies," said David Lessing, Chief Revenue Officer at Addepar. "Being named the leading multi-segment provider by Aite Group solidifies Addepar's position as the only platform that can address current and future needs across the client spectrum."

On August 20, Addepar will be hosting a webinar featuring Greg O'Gara and Anthony Russo, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Addepar, to discuss the report's findings. More information on Addepar within the 2020 Aite Matrix for RIA Portfolio Management and Reporting Systems report is available here .

About Addepar

Addepar is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation, analytics and reporting for even the most complex investment portfolios. The company's platform aggregates portfolio, market and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices and large financial institutions that manage data for nearly $2 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2020, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and in 2018 received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City and Salt Lake City.

