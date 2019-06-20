Addepar Partners with Mirador to Bring Best-in-Class Reporting to More RIAs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar , a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced it has entered into a reseller partnership with Mirador, LLC , a services firm that leverages deep financial expertise to provide bespoke financial reporting for U/HNW clients and their investment portfolios.

The new agreement will make Addepar available to firms who see the value in delivering personalization for themselves and their clients and who are looking for a solution that can support them as they grow. With this agreement in place, Mirador now offers Addepar with pre-built analytics and reporting tools to serve single family offices and wealth management firms with less than $300 million in assets under management.

"Mirador's goal is to partner with best-in-class technology partners so we can provide accurate, timely information in a way that fits each of our client's individual reporting needs," said Mirador's Managing Partner Joseph Larizza. "We're thrilled to partner with Addepar. There are many wealthy families and wealth managers that can benefit from the combination of Addepar's platform and Mirador's reporting service offering. In fact, we have increased our number of clients using Addepar's technology tenfold since the end of 2016."

"We engaged with Mirador and Addepar in advance of the launch of our new wealth management firm. Mirador's deep knowledge of the Addepar technology and pre-built customizations and tools helped us to realize the full potential of Addepar. Mirador's continued servicing of our financial reporting needs has helped us grow rapidly by freeing up staff time to service existing clients, make investment decisions, and work with prospective clients. We have realized excellent and still-improving operational efficiency and execution as a result of our work with Mirador and Addepar," said Resonant Capital Advisors' President Benjamin Dickey.

The announcement marks a milestone as Addepar partners with Mirador to further expand their customized solutions. Mirador will also be included on Charles Schwab's OpenView MarketSquare® vendor research site where advisors can learn more about the offering.

"Addepar's mission has always focused on using technology to provide advisors and investors with the clarity they need to make the most informed decisions about their portfolios," said Addepar's Head of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, Robin Melnick. "Our work with Mirador will help us extend Addepar's industry-leading platform to their client base, empowering them to stand out through best-in-class service and grow without restrictions."

About Addepar

Addepar, Inc. is a wealth management platform that specializes in data aggregation and performance reporting in order to help investors with even the most complex portfolios make informed decisions. The company's performance reporting and analytics platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data all in one place. It provides asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, allowing them to make more informed and timely investment decisions. Addepar works with hundreds of leading financial advisors, family offices, and large financial institutions that manage data for over $1.3 trillion of assets on the company's platform. In 2018, Addepar was named as a Forbes Fintech 50 and received Morgan Stanley's Fintech Award for making a significant impact on the firm's mission of continuous innovation. Addepar is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has offices in New York City, Chicago, and Salt Lake City.

About Mirador

Grounded in Wall Street and enabled by technology, Mirador, LLC combines powerful data science and deep financial expertise to provide best-of-breed financial reporting services for U/HNW investment portfolios. Through partnerships with leading technology platforms, Mirador's service offering creates insightful, consolidated, real-time views of all assets and liabilities – what they are, who holds them, how ownership is divided, how they're invested, and how they're performing – strategically constructed to identify opportunities and expose financial risks. Unlike large multi-offering firms for whom reporting is an ancillary service, or a consulting service that configures systems and leaves, Mirador's performance-reporting experts – drawn from family offices and wealth-management firms – create true, ongoing partnerships with clients to ensure data integrity, cull new insights from the data, answer questions, and resolve inconsistencies. The firm has offices in Connecticut, New York, and Salt Lake City, and supports the performance-reporting requirements of Family Offices, Wealth and Asset Managers, and Foundations throughout the United States, Western Europe, and Latin America.

