Addepar Surpasses $1 Trillion in Assets on Its Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, the operating system for our financial world, today announced that it has surpassed $1 trillion in assets on its platform, up from $500 billion just 18 months ago.

This milestone highlights Addepar's tremendous growth as a technology partner that provides family offices, wealth advisors, private banks and brokerages with access to its tech-forward investment management platform. Addepar's integrated platform offers best in class data aggregation, analytics and reporting, enabling a growing number of wealth managers to enhance efficiency, transparency, and deepen client relationships.

"This achievement underscores our team's commitment and dedication to add deep and lasting value to our clients," said Eric Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of Addepar. "We have created a purpose-built platform that enables wealth managers to better serve clients that have complex portfolios and sophisticated investment needs. The future looks brighter than ever for our clients and the markets we serve, and we're eager to continue accelerating our pace of innovation. Addepar will continue hiring exceptional talent to help build the future of finance."

Founded in 2009, Addepar now counts over 300 firms as clients, including AB Bernstein, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., BMO Wealth Management's CTC | myCFO, Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley. Addepar's consistent growth trajectory coincides with the increase of mutually beneficial partnerships between traditional financial institutions and innovative fintech startup firms, a trend forecast to continue in the years to come.

"Investors own more than $100 trillion globally, and far too often they rely on manual processes and cumbersome spreadsheets to answer even the most basic questions about their investment portfolios. We're in the early innings of a dramatic transformation of wealth management, where the best advisors win in a massive way. Addepar's platform allows us to help them solve so many more problems at the heart of financial services," said Joe Lonsdale, Founder and Chairman of Addepar.

Addepar's growth has been marked by the expansion of its leadership team in 2017, the continued addition of top talent across its New York, Mountain View and Salt Lake City offices as well as the announcement of a $140 million Series D round of funding last summer.

Addepar is the financial operating system that brings common sense and data-driven investing to our financial world. Addepar gives asset owners and advisors a clearer financial picture at every level, all in one place. It handles all types of assets denominated in any currency. With customizable reporting, financial advisors can visualize and communicate relevant information to anyone who needs it. Secure, scalable, and fast, Addepar is purpose-built to power the global financial system. Hundreds of single and multi-family offices, wealth advisors, large financial institutions, endowments, and foundations manage over $1 trillion of assets on the Addepar platform. Addepar has offices in Mountain View, New York City, Salt Lake City, and Chicago.

