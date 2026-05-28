Addiction Professionals of North Carolina Earns Back-to-Back Gold Bell Seal Recognition

Mental Health America gives APNC a 98% Culture and Wellness score

RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) has been recognized as a Gold recipient of the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health awarded by Mental Health America. The Bell Seal is the nation's leading designation for employers committed to prioritizing employee mental health and well-being, with only two in five organizations earning recognition at any level following a rigorous evaluation process and standards.

"We are honored to be recognized as a 2026 Gold recipient of the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health" said Sara Howe, CEO of Addiction Professionals of North Carolina. "At APNC, we are committed to building a workplace where mental health is supported and prioritized, and will continue to invest in our employees by fostering a culture where everyone has the resources and support they need to succeed."

As a returning Gold recipient, APNC is part of a distinguished group of employers advancing mental health in the workplace. This year, APNC earned a 98% score in the culture and wellness categories, far exceeding eligibility requirements. The culture category evaluates how the organization addresses employees' well-being, fosters supportive people managers, enforces fair personnel procedures, and promotes professional development. Whereas the wellness category measures how well the organization empowers its workplace mental health champions, promotes awareness, facilitates peer connection, and offers resources that support employees' whole health.

North Carolina continues to face growing demand for behavioral health and substance use disorder treatment and services. Supporting the workforce behind that care is crucial. APNC's commitment to employee mental health directly strengthens its ability to support providers across the state by providing them with the training and resources needed to serve their communities effectively. By investing in its own team, APNC is helping build a stronger, more supported behavioral health workforce across North Carolina.

About Addiction Professionals of North Carolina

APNC is the professional trade association for substance use professionals and providers in North Carolina. APNC provides a collective voice for individuals, providers, and the communities they serve, advocating for effective policies, offering technical assistance, and fostering collaboration across the industry. APNC supports the behavioral health frontline workforce through education, advocacy, and innovative programs aimed at improving the health and wellness of North Carolina residents. With a mission to unify the voice of North Carolina's addiction professionals, APNC is dedicated to promoting research-informed practices, reducing stigmas, and ensuring equitable access to addiction and mental health services for all residents.

Media Contact: Mary Cullen

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SOURCE Addiction Professionals of North Carolina