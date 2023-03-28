Addiction Professionals of North Carolina Supports Faith-Based BIPOC Mental Health Grant

RALEIGH, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addiction Professionals of North Carolina announces our collaborative partnership with Mount Vernon Christian Church (MVCC) in Clayton, NC to provide mental health awareness and education.

MVCC received a grant from the North Carolina Council of Churches Partners in Health and Wholeness (PHW) to support mental health awareness and education within Black & Brown, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) faith communities. The funding comes through Duke Endowment, which has awarded $10,000 to alleviate the enduring effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had across North Carolina.

Funds will support an educational campaign on mental health, suicide, and substance use prevention. The campaign will include a learning series that teaches churchgoers the necessary steps to access resources while tackling tough conversations surrounding mental health in the community. Each session will build upon knowledge from previous sessions.

MVCC Pastor, Rev. Dr. Terence Leathers, says this grant will help equip his congregation to handle mental health challenges within the church. "Mental health is something that touches us all at some point," he says. "It's best we learn how to meet these challenges head-on and get to know the agencies in the community that can support us in that."

APNC's Jarmichael Harris, the Project Lead, states, "Working with churches in the community will open new roads to reaching the BIPOC Community. We know that faith and spirituality are key to the overall wellbeing of the Black Community, and partnering with churches in Johnston County is a first step in creating healing as we address social determinants of health and other factors to improve wellness outcomes."

Programming will occur at or around the MVCC campus and feature selected staff members of APNC and community agencies across Johnston County. Workshops will be advertised and marketed with other BIPOC churches in the area. The program will run through December 2023.

Addiction Professionals of North Carolina (APNC) is a professional association that shapes a healthier North Carolina through advocacy, professional development, and technical assistance. APNC helps those on the front lines of the substance use disorder services field to provide the best possible services. APNC connects addiction professionals, organizations, coalitions, corporations, and communities to encourage collaboration and innovative solutions to the addiction and overdose epidemic.

Media Contact:

Morgan Coyner

Vice President of Membership and Communications

804-317-8107

SOURCE Addiction Professionals of North Carolina