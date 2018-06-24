Adding Liraglutide to Insulin Regimen for People with Type 1 Diabetes Improved Glycemic Control

Many patients with T1D struggle to maintain glycemic control in their target range and thus, are vulnerable to serious diabetes-related complications. A prior study (Dandona, 2012) of daily liraglutide for 12 weeks indicated a positive impact on glycemic control, weight loss and systolic blood pressure, therefore subsequent studies have been conducted.

This double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, one-year trial examined the effects of liraglutide on multiple health parameters in people with T1D. A total of 46 adults (average age 47.6 years) with T1D participated in the study. At the beginning of the trial, the patients had an average HbA1c level of 7.82, and an average body mass index of 28.9 Kg/m2. The patients were randomized, and 26 patients received daily injections of 1.8 mg of liraglutide, while 20 patients received daily injections of a placebo. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) was performed for four weeks before treatment and at the end of treatment.

At the completion of 52 weeks, the patients who had taken liraglutide showed improvements in blood glucose levels, weight and blood pressure. The liraglutide group had a placebo-adjusted, average HbA1c decrease to 7.45 (p=0.009), and a weekly placebo-adjusted average blood glucose decrease from 174 to 156 mg/dl (p=0.021). There were no changes in reported incidences of hypoglycemia and no changes in percent of time spent below 70mg/dl based on CGM, and the patients' total insulin dose did not alter. Additionally, the liraglutide group had significant weight loss, from an average of 83.6 kg to 80.5 kg (p=0.01). Placebo-adjusted, average systolic blood pressure also decreased following liraglutide treatment, from 128 mmHg to 122 mmHg, while placebo-adjusted, diastolic blood pressure averages decreased from 79 mmHg to 75 mmHg.

"The magnitude of improvement in blood glucose control in our study was significant, and this medication could have a positive impact on the lives of people with type 1 diabetes," said lead study author Paresh Dandona, MD, FRCP, FACP, FACC, FACE, head of the division of endocrinology and distinguished professor of medicine and pharmacology at State University of New York at Buffalo. "Because the number of patients with adequate control of type 1 diabetes is small, the availability of an additional, effective drug like liraglutide could contribute greatly to the prevention of complications, improve quality of life, and make patients' lives more stable and predictable."

Liraglutide as an Additional Treatment to Insulin in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus—A 52-Week Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial

PARESH DANDONA, HUSAM GHANIM, NITESH D. KUHADIYA, TANVI SHAH, JEANNE M. HEJNA, ANTOINE MAKDISSI, MANAV BATRA, AJAY CHAUDHURI

We have previously demonstrated that a 12-week addition of liraglutide to insulin therapy in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) results in an improvement in glycemic control, weight loss and a reduction in systolic blood pressure (SBP). We have now conducted a 1 year randomized study investigating effects of liraglutide in patients with T1DM. All patients had T1D for at least one year, were on insulin therapy and had no detectable c-peptide in plasma (mean BMI: 28.9±1.4kg/m2, mean HbA1c: 7.82±0.16%, mean age: 46.7±1.9 years, mean age of T1D diagnosis: 22.3±1.7 years). They were randomized to receive placebo, (n=20) or 1.8mg Liraglutide (n= 26) daily for 52 weeks. Continues glucose monitoring (CGM) was performed for 4 weeks before and at end of treatment. At the end of 52 weeks treatment with liraglutide, placebo adjusted HbA1c fell significantly by 0.57±0.17% (p=0.006 vs. placebo) from 7.920.15± to 7.45±0.12% (p=0.009). Weekly placebo adjusted average blood glucose fell by 15±4mg/dl (p=0.014 vs. placebo) from 174±5 to 156±6mg/dl (p=0.021) and fasting weekly glucose fell by 8±7mg/dl (p=0.075 vs. placebo) from 165±7 to 153±9mg/dl (p=0.032). There was no change in reported incidences of hypoglycemia and no change in percent time spent below 70mg/dl based on CGM. Total insulin dose did not alter. There was a significant weight loss by 2.5±0.9kg (placebo adjusted, p=0.041 vs. placebo) from 83.6±4.1 to 80.5±4.0kg (p=0.01) in the liraglutide group. Placebo corrected SBP also fell following liraglutide treatment by 9±3mmHg (p=0.031) from 128±3 to 122±3 mmHg while placebo adjusted diastolic BP fell by 5±1mmHg from (79±2 to 75±2mmHg). We conclude that the addition of liraglutide to insulin treatment in type 1 diabetes significantly reduced HbA1c, mean and fasting blood glucose, blood pressure and body weight without significant increase in hypoglycemia.

