Additional Level IV Trauma Centers Accredited by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation has been granted to five additional hospitals in Pennsylvania effective January 1, 2026.

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy – Muncy, PA Indiana Regional Medical Center – Indiana, PA Mount Nittany Medical Center – State College, PA St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus – Easton, PA Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital – Gettysburg, PA

Effective January 1, 2026, there will be 57 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

1. Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital

Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers

2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital

3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital

Adult Level I Trauma Centers

4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital

5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

7. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital

8. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

9. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

10. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital

11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital

12. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy

13. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian

14. Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

15. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital

16. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center

17. York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital

Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers

18. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

19. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

20. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Adult Level II Trauma Centers

21. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital

22. Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg

23. Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center

24. DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois — Penn Highlands Healthcare

25. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus

26. Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot

27. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center

28. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes

29. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital

30. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

31. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center

32. Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Campus

33. Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport

34. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center

Level III Trauma Centers

35. Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona

36. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono

Level IV Trauma Centers

37. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus

38. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks

39. Easton - St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus

40. Gettysburg - Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital

41. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City

42. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center

43. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton

44. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital

45. Indiana – Indiana Regional Medical Center

46. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital

47. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital -Carbon Campus

48. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital

49. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center

50. Muncy - Geisinger Medical Center Muncy

51. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital

52. Pottsville — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill

53. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus

54. Roaring Spring —Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center

55. State College - Mount Nittany Medical Center

56. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus

57. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital

The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a nonprofit corporation recognized under the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985.45) and serves as the accrediting body for trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania.

A trauma center is a hospital capable of providing continuous specialized services and resources to patients suffering from traumatic injuries. Appropriate treatment by specially trained staff has been shown to reduce the likelihood of death and permanent disability.

In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?

