Additional Level IV Trauma Centers Accredited by Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation
Dec 16, 2025, 08:00 ET
CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adult Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation has been granted to five additional hospitals in Pennsylvania effective January 1, 2026.
- Geisinger Medical Center Muncy – Muncy, PA
- Indiana Regional Medical Center – Indiana, PA
- Mount Nittany Medical Center – State College, PA
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus – Easton, PA
- Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital – Gettysburg, PA
Effective January 1, 2026, there will be 57 accredited trauma centers in Pennsylvania.
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
1. Hershey — PennState Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center/PennState Health Children's Hospital
Combined Adult Level I/Pediatric Level II Trauma Centers
2. Allentown — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest/Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital
3. Danville — Geisinger Medical Center/Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital
Adult Level I Trauma Centers
4. Bethlehem — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's University Hospital
5. Johnstown — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
6. Lancaster — Penn Medicine — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health
7. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Einstein Hospital
8. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
9. Philadelphia — Penn Medicine — Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
10. Philadelphia — Temple Health — Temple University Hospital
11. Pittsburgh — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Allegheny General Hospital
12. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Mercy
13. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Presbyterian
14. Sayre — Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
15. West Reading — Tower Health — Reading Hospital
16. Wilkes-Barre — Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
17. York — WellSpan Health – WellSpan York Hospital
Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers
18. Philadelphia — Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
19. Philadelphia — Tower Health — St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
20. Pittsburgh — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh
Adult Level II Trauma Centers
21. Abington — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Abington Hospital
22. Bethlehem — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg
23. Camp Hill — PennState Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
24. DuBois — Penn Highlands DuBois — Penn Highlands Healthcare
25. Easton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus
26. Erie — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Hamot
27. Langhorne — Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic — St. Mary Medical Center
28. Monroeville — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Forbes
29. Paoli — Main Line Health — Paoli Hospital
30. Philadelphia — Jefferson Health — Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
31. Scranton — Geisinger Community Medical Center
32. Sellersville — Grand View Health — Grand View Campus
33. Williamsport — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Williamsport
34. Wynnewood — Main Line Health — Lankenau Medical Center
Level III Trauma Centers
35. Altoona — University of Pittsburgh Medical Center — UPMC Altoona
36. East Stroudsburg — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono
Level IV Trauma Centers
37. Coaldale — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus
38. Easton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hecktown Oaks
39. Easton - St. Luke's University Health Network – St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
40. Gettysburg - Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital
41. Grove City — Allegheny Health Network — AHN Grove City
42. Hastings — Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Miners Medical Center
43. Hazleton — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton
44. Honesdale — Wayne Memorial Hospital
45. Indiana – Indiana Regional Medical Center
46. Jersey Shore — Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital
47. Lehighton — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital -Carbon Campus
48. Lewistown — Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
49. McConnellsburg — Fulton County Medical Center
50. Muncy - Geisinger Medical Center Muncy
51. Orwigsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital
52. Pottsville — Lehigh Valley Health Network — Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill
53. Quakertown — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Upper Bucks Campus
54. Roaring Spring —Conemaugh Health System — Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
55. State College - Mount Nittany Medical Center
56. Stroudsburg — St. Luke's University Health Network — St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus
57. Troy — Guthrie Troy Community Hospital
The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) is a nonprofit corporation recognized under the Emergency Medical Services Act (Act 1985.45) and serves as the accrediting body for trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania.
A trauma center is a hospital capable of providing continuous specialized services and resources to patients suffering from traumatic injuries. Appropriate treatment by specially trained staff has been shown to reduce the likelihood of death and permanent disability.
In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. Learn more at: What is a Trauma Center?
