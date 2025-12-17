Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Reinstates Fulton County Medical Center's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation

CAMP HILL, Pa., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation (PTSF) announces the reinstatement of Fulton County Medical Center's Level IV Trauma Center Accreditation effective Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The facility's accreditation was temporarily suspended on November 23, 2025, due to a scheduled deviation from the Standards of Accreditation. Fulton County Medical Center is in McConnellsburg, PA.

The PTSF is responsible for the accreditation and oversight of trauma centers throughout Pennsylvania. Please visit www.PTSF.org for additional information.

