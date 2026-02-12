Addressing Construction's Silent Crisis: New Wellness Workdays Program Integrates Mental Health, Trauma Support, and Safety Training for Construction Workers

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a national leader in workplace wellness solutions, today announced the launch of Strong Minds, Safe Sites, a comprehensive program designed specifically for the construction industry that integrates mental health support, trauma and grief services. The program also provides psychological safety training to strengthen both worker well-being and jobsite safety.

Construction remains one of the most physically demanding and emotionally taxing industries in the U.S., with workers facing disproportionately high rates of suicide, substance use, and mental health challenges. According to the CDC, construction has the second-highest suicide rate of all occupations, with rates four times higher than the general population. At the same time, research shows that improving psychological safety can increase safety compliance by up to 67% and significantly reduce errors and near misses.

Strong Minds, Safe Sites was created to meet this urgent need - helping construction companies support their workforce through grief, trauma, stress, and mental health challenges while also improving safety outcomes, retention, and performance.

"Safety is not just physical; it's emotional and psychological," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "Strong Minds, Safe Sites is about meeting workers where they are, reducing stigma, and giving construction companies practical, evidence-based tools to care for their people while strengthening safety culture and business longevity."

The program is tailored to meet the specific needs of the workforce with services offered onsite and online, including but not limited to post trauma and grief support, psychological safety training, workforce engagement initiatives, mental health first aid training and certification. Organizations can select individual services or combine offerings to meet the unique needs of their workforce.

Strong Minds, Safe Sites focuses on both human impact and business performance, recognizing that safer jobsites start with healthier minds. Industry research shows companies with strong well-being programs see up to $3 return for every $1 invested, while Wellness Workdays' own data demonstrates 7x–9x ROI across client programs.

The launch of Strong Minds, Safe Sites reinforces Wellness Workdays' mission to deliver outcome-based wellness solutions that protect workers, reduce risk, and strengthen business performance particularly in high-risk industries like construction.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

