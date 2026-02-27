Empowering People and Elevating Performance: Wellness Workdays Announces 2026 Conference Speakers

The 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference will feature leading experts in workplace wellness, construction safety, positive psychology, leadership, and organizational performance.

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that drive quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improvements in employee productivity, is excited to announce its speakers for the 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference. The annual event will bring together more than 200 HR professionals, business leaders, benefits consultants, and wellness champions to explore the most pressing issues shaping today's workplace.

Wellness Workdays' 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference will take place virtually on April 16, 2026.

"We are proud to unveil this year's Emerging Trends speakers," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "Workplace well-being has evolved from a 'nice to have' to a strategic imperative. This conference brings together visionary leaders who are redefining how organizations approach engagement, resilience, safety, and performance. Attendees will leave with practical, research-driven strategies they can immediately implement within their organizations."

The 2026 conference will feature an impressive lineup of speakers and subject-matter experts, including:

Shaun Carvalho, Chief Safety Officer, Shawmut Design and Construction - Risk, Readiness, Resilience: What Safety Leaders Are Prioritizing Now

Jamie Evans, Vice President, Turner Construction - Risk, Readiness, Resilience: What Safety Leaders Are Prioritizing Now

Duane Jourdeans, Founder of Upward Spiral Consulting - Meaningful Micro Moments: Creating Everyday Well-Being

Dr. Sarah Porter, PhD, Licensed Psychologist - The Motivation Multiplier: Unlock Employee Engagement and Banish Burnout with Psychological Science

Dr. James Daley, Industrial Accounts Manager, Wellness Workdays - Risk, Readiness, Resilience: What Safety Leaders Are Prioritizing Now

Lauren Desmond, Account Manager, Wellness Workdays - Top 5 Lessons Learned from Best Wellness Employers

Chris Guild, Director of Training and Client Accounts, Wellness Workdays - Building Resiliency in the Workplace

Debra Wein, CEO & Founder, Wellness Workdays - Well-Being as A Business Strategy, Rather Than a Perk

Selected for their expertise in psychology, emotional intelligence, organizational leadership, and measurable wellness strategy, conference speakers will address critical challenges such as employee burnout, disengagement, workforce resilience, safety readiness, and well-being as a business strategy.

Attendees will gain research-backed insights, explore compelling real-world case studies, and walk away with practical, ready-to-implement tools designed to deliver measurable impact.

The 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference continues Wellness Workdays' tradition of delivering data-driven insights, inspiring leadership perspectives, and actionable strategies that empower organizations to elevate employee health and organizational performance.

For more information and to register for the 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Workplace Wellness Conference, visit www.wellnessworkdays.com/2026-conference

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

