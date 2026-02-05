Wellness Workdays Launches AI-Driven Movement Health Program to Improve Injury Prevention and Workforce Performance

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a national leader in workplace wellness solutions, announced the launch of its new Movement Health Program, a cutting-edge initiative that will improve employee mobility, prevent injuries, and promote long-term musculoskeletal health.

Through a simple AI posture and joint mobility scan, this next generation program integrates advanced movement health technology to assess, track, and improve physical movement patterns.

Employees will benefit from personalized recommendations and targeted movement routines designed to improve flexibility, strength, and posture, key components that support better health and workplace performance and reduced injuries.

"We're proud to add this innovative solution to our wellness offerings," said Debra Wein, CEO and Founder of Wellness Workdays. "Musculoskeletal issues are one of the leading drivers of healthcare costs and lost productivity. By proactively addressing movement health, we are helping our clients support their employees' physical resilience, reduce injury risk, and foster a culture of prevention."

The Movement Health Program includes:

Real-time assessments using motion capture and AI-driven analysis

using motion capture and AI-driven analysis Prevention awareness to give frontline workers access to health information they can use today

to give frontline workers access to health information they can use today Personalized corrective exercises to address imbalances and prevent pain based on the American Medical Association (AMA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards

to address imbalances and prevent pain based on the American Medical Association (AMA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards Progress tracking dashboards to support long-term engagement and outcomes

to support long-term engagement and outcomes Integration into existing wellness platforms for seamless user experience

The launch of this program is a strategic step in Wellness Workdays' ongoing mission to deliver outcome-based wellness solutions that lower risk and improve employee health and productivity. Wellness Workdays' new Movement Health Program reflects its continued commitment to innovation, employee-centric design, and health equity in the workplace.

Demo available by emailing [email protected].

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of integrated, outcome-based workplace health solutions that help employers improve workforce health, reduce healthcare and injury-related costs, and strengthen business performance. We partner with organizations across high-risk industrial environments, including construction and manufacturing, as well as corporate and professional workforces such as financial and pharmaceutical settings. With more than two decades of experience, our customized onsite and virtual programs integrate physical health, mental and behavioral health, injury prevention, and population health management to deliver measurable results.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, Wellness Workdays has earned industry recognition and best-practice awards for work with organizations such as New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Shawmut, McCarthy Building, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, the Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School.

Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

SOURCE Wellness Workdays