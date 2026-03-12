Addressing Local Retail Pharmacy Demand: Signature Healthcare and Clearway Health Open Second Pharmacy

Expanded program will extend enhanced medication options, reduced financial burden and improved clinical support to more patients in East Bridgewater.

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brockton-region like many cities in the US has struggled to maintain convenient, reliable pharmacy access for residents. To address this need, Signature Healthcare, in partnership with Clearway Health, has opened Signature Healthcare's second pharmacy, a retail pharmacy located in East Bridgewater.

The 895 square-foot pharmacy located in a multispecialty medical office building at 1 Donalds Way, Suite 101, is open to patients and the community Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., beginning March 12, 2026. A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held at 12:00 PM today at the pharmacy to celebrate the opening.

The pharmacy is equipped to care for every patient, whether they need a straightforward prescription or a complex medication. These services strengthen the support provided by the hospital's specialty pharmacy at 110 Liberty Street in Brockton, which Signature Healthcare and Clearway Health opened in August 2022. Pharmacy services include filling prescriptions, home delivery, immunizations, and a selection of over-the-counter medications.

The new pharmacy will help to fill the gap from pharmacy closures in the area and a growing demand for retail pharmacy medication access. According to a recent report by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission (HPC), the number of pharmacies in the state has decreased by nearly 200 (from 1,134 to 940), a 17.1% decline, which has had a significant impact on patient medication access.

Together, Signature Healthcare and Clearway Health will operate the pharmacy to ensure patients throughout East Bridgewater and surrounding communities are connected to vital medications.

"With pharmacies closing in the region, Signature Healthcare recognized the need for more convenient and reliable medication access. Our Liberty Street pharmacy with Clearway Health has been a huge success, processing a large number of prescriptions," said David Young, MLS, RPh, PRS, vice president of pharmacy operations for Signature Healthcare. "We wanted to expand our pharmacy offerings to reach more of the community and are pleased to be available now to those in East Bridgewater."

"Over the years we have built a strong partnership with Signature Healthcare that has delivered significant impact to their pharmacy services and patient care," said Brandon Newman, PharmD, MMHC, CSP, chief executive officer of Clearway Health. "We're incredibly proud of these results and look forward to continuing to grow this program and extend this care to the East Bridgewater community."

About Signature Healthcare

Since our founding as Brockton Hospital in 1896, Signature Healthcare has been servicing Brockton and the surrounding community for over 125 years. We continue to operate under the principle of delivering medically necessary services to all in need regardless of their status or ability to pay. In 2008, Signature Healthcare was formed to solidify the affiliation between Brockton Hospital and a network of community providers, resulting in the region's most extensive integrated healthcare system offering a continuum of care for patients, with all clinicians working from a single electronic medical record, a referral network, and operational efficiencies. Today, Signature Healthcare is a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system providing a wide range of services to patients of all ages throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. We are comprised of the award-winning Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Signature Medical Group (SMG), a multi-specialty physician group of more than 190 physicians practicing in 11 ambulatory locations, and the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health's specialty pharmacy services create sustainable assets and build lasting legacies for hospitals and health systems, providing a service that every patient deserves. Our team began at Boston Medical Center Health System, improving access to care and managing the complex medication needs of vulnerable patient populations. Equipped with this unique experience to solve challenges, Clearway Health partners with other hospitals and health systems to provide transformative specialty pharmacy services that put patients first. Our strategic partnerships build and strengthen the infrastructure for specialty pharmacy programs through improving operational workflows, implementing clinical programs, hiring and embedding skilled pharmacists and patient liaisons into the clinical team, providing proprietary software technology, unlocking drug access and leading accreditation processes. Clearway Health delivers a clinically driven service that eliminates barriers to medication access, improves the health of patients and communities, grows revenue at healthy margins for health systems and reduces costs for patients. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

SOURCE Clearway Health