Synamedia unveils Senza Ignite to transform deployed devices into a modern TV experience

LONDON, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading video software provider Synamedia today announced Senza Ignite, a cloud-based platform that transforms existing connected devices through a single firmware update. Designed for enterprise customers and video operators with large installed bases of TV and set-top boxes (STBs), Senza Ignite moves the user experience to the cloud while preserving the capabilities of the deployed device.

With Senza Ignite, customers can deliver a cloud-rendered TV experience that is centrally managed and continuously updated without requiring any hardware updates. They can easily add new services and user experiences while avoiding unnecessary CAPEX to extend the life of their deployed devices. Accelerating time to market, customers simply develop once in a web-based environment using existing web teams and tools instead of requiring specialised TV developers.

Senza Ignite preserves access to native device capabilities to enable seamless switching between the cloud-based home screen, third-party streaming applications, and broadcast channels. This means customers can continue to take advantage of the features that users want, such as high-quality video playback and native broadcast functionality.

Senza overcomes the limitations associated with TV and STB processing power and memory by moving intelligence from the device to the cloud. This introduces the flexibility to add personalised, immersive user experiences with advanced graphics and AI-generated features. By severing the link between device lifecycles and user features, Senza Ignite breathes life into existing devices just as chip prices reach record highs and supply chain constraints continue to impact hardware availability.

"Many businesses may not have dedicated video engineering teams, but they do have highly skilled web developers. Senza Ignite opens the world of web, GPU and AI-driven services to any device, unlocking a new generation of immersive TV experiences built with the speed and flexibility of the web," said Dr Tzvi Gerstl, EVP, Synamedia. "We are also partnering with TV and STB manufacturers to bring Senza Ignite's capabilities to a broad range of deployed devices, enabling faster innovation and new value creation."

Senza's cloud-first design underpins Senza Ignite, changing the economics and speed of delivering TV experiences. It removes the need to replace ageing devices while eliminating traditional cost barriers such as ad revenue shares as well as the costs associated with device fragmentation and ongoing platform support. By reducing hardware dependency and enabling faster service innovation, Senza Ignite lowers costs while delivering richer, more engaging experiences. Senza Ignite will be demonstrated for the first time at The NAB Show, 18-20 April 2026, Booth W2581.

About Synamedia:

We're trusted by service providers and content owners to deliver, enrich, and protect video and manage broadband services. The flexibility and agility of our cloud and SaaS products enable customers of all types and sizes to launch, monetise, and scale services at speed. Our award-winning portfolio includes advanced advertising, business analytics, broadband and streaming video platforms, anti-piracy solutions, and video network solutions for processing, distribution, and delivery. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds.

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SOURCE Synamedia