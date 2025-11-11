Adecoagro S.A.:Adjusted EBITDA reached $115.1 million in 3Q25. All-time crushing record and switch to ethanol maximization. Challenging global price scenario continues.

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO, Bloomberg: AGRO US, Reuters: AGRO.K), a leading sustainable production company in South America, announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The financial information contained in this press release is based on consolidated interim financial statements presented in US dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) except for Non - IFRS measures. Please refer to page 22 for a definition and reconciliation to IFRS of the Non - IFRS measures used in this earnings release.

Main highlights for the period:

Higher Adjusted EBITDA in 3Q25 was led by the Sugar, Ethanol & Energy business. In 9M25, the decline was explained by lower prices, higher costs and a mixed performance in yields.

Higher expansion capex was driven by the $96.0 million advance payment to purchase Nutrien's stake in Profertil. Excluding this, expansion capex increased by $5.7 million in 3Q25 and $13.6 million in 9M25.

Net Debt/LTM Adj. EBITDA stood at 2.8x on lower consolidated results and the aforementioned payment for Profertil. We are currently working on an Action Plan to reduce our cost structure while reviewing our capital allocation strategy.

Sugar, Ethanol & Energy business:

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $120.5 million in 3Q25, 20.3% higher year-over-year, whereas year-to-date it reached $218.4 million, 15.6% lower compared to 9M24.

(+) Switched to ethanol max scenario (58% in 3Q25 / 55% in 9M25) on greater margins than sugar.

(+) Year-over-year gains in biological assets on greater expected productivity and lower costs.

(+/-) All-time crushing record in 3Q25 (4.9 million tons; 20.4% increase versus 3Q24). Catching up our harvesting pace with 9.8 million tons crushed year-to-date.

(+/-) In-line production cost in 3Q25 thanks to higher dilution on record crushing. Year-to-date, cost of production stood at 8.3 cts/lb (versus 7.8 cts/lb in 9M24) on lower TRS equivalent produced, and therefore lower cost dilution.

(-) Lower net sales in both 3Q25 and 9M25 due to lower selling volumes and prices of sugar, despite the recovery in ethanol prices.

Farming business:

Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.5 million in 3Q25 and $19.2 million in 9M25, $15.9 million and $80.0 million lower year-over-year, respectively. Excluding the sale of La Pecuaria farm in April 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was down $65.0 million on a year-to-date basis.

(+) Higher volumes sold of our Dairy products and Crops.

(+/-) Record production in our Rice operations but selling at a slower pace.

(-) Lower prices for crops, rice and dairy products.

(-) Year-over-year losses in the mark-to-market of our biological asset for the 2024/25 harvest season.

(-) Higher costs in U.S. dollar terms for the 2024/25 harvest season.

Remarks

Adecoagro to Acquire Best in Class Urea Producer

In September 2025, Adecoagro announced an agreement to acquire Nutrien Ltd.'s 50% interest in Profertil S.A., South America's largest producer of granular urea. The remaining 50% stake is held by YPF S.A., Argentina's largest oil and gas producer. The acquisition will be executed through a 80%-20% partnership between Adecoagro and Asociación de Cooperativas Argentinas ("ACA"). The total purchase price for Nutrien's shares is ~$600 million. An initial Down Payment of $120 million was made upon signing the agreement, out of which the Company contributed $96 million. Closing is expected before year-end, subject to customary conditions and YPF's 90-day right of first refusal.

This acquisition represents a transformational step in Adecoagro's strategy to expand its agro-industrial platform and further diversify its revenue base. Profertil is one of the lowest cost producers of urea and ammonia globally, with access to competitively priced natural gas and located in a net importing region. The company is led by an experienced management with a proven track record, has fully dollarized revenues and consistent cash generation—averaging $390 million in EBITDA per year between 2020 and 2024—.

2025 Shareholder Distribution

On November 19, we will pay the second $17.5 million cash dividend ($0.17484886 per share) to shareholders of record as of November 3, completing a total annual cash dividend of $35.0 million. During the year we also invested $10.2 million in repurchasing 1.1% of the company's equity (1.1 million shares at an average price of $9.65 per share). With a total of $45.2 million distributed, the Company concludes its 2025 Shareholder Distribution Program.

Independent Farmland Appraisal Report

As of September 30, 2025, Cushman & Wakefield updated its independent appraisal of Adecoagro's farmland which consists of 210,371 hectares valued at $714.8 million (4.7% higher year-over-year). The Company's equity book value, net of non-controlling interests, is $13.7 per share.

Resignation of Mr. Daniel González as Board Member

Mr. Daniel González has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective November 3, 2025. He has been a member of the Company's Board since 2014, and during his tenure contributed meaningfully to the Company's growth and development. We thank Daniel for his commitment and valuable service, which have helped make Adecoagro a better company.

About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading sustainable production company in South America. Adecoagro owns 210.4 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 3.1 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of renewable electricity.

