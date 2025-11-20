Adena Health critical access hospitals earn national recognitions for rural health excellence

Adena Fayette, Greenfield, and Pike Medical Centers honored with 2025 Performance Leadership Awards

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Rural Health Day, observed on the third Thursday of November, Adena Health is proud to announce that all three of its critical access hospitals — Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House, Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield, and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly — have earned 2025 Performance Leadership Awards from The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Adena Greenfield Medical Center and Adena Pike Medical Center were recognized for excellence in quality, placing them among only seven rural hospitals in Ohio to earn that distinction, while Adena Fayette Medical Center was honored for its excellence in outcomes, one of just 19 hospitals statewide to achieve that level of recognition. These awards place Adena's critical access hospitals in the top 25% of rural hospitals nationwide, underscoring the health system's ongoing commitment to advancing health care access and excellence across south central and southern Ohio.

"This recognition reflects the strength of our people and our mission to serve rural communities with excellence," said Josh McCoy, senior operations executive officer for Adena Fayette and Adena Greenfield Medical Centers. "Our providers and caregivers take pride in delivering safe, high-quality care that patients can trust without leaving their community. We're honored to see that commitment reflected through these awards."

"Across Adena Health, we share a deep belief that rural hospitals are vital to the health of our communities," added Andrew Bauer, senior operations executive officer for Adena Pike Medical Center. "These honors reaffirm that our teams are not just meeting standards — they're setting them — and continue to strengthen local access to exceptional care."

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry's most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX benchmarks are relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health nationwide to measure performance across multiple areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

"The areas of quality and outcomes are cornerstones of health care delivery across rural America, and this year's Performance Leadership Award recipients are establishing a standard of excellence for their rural peers to follow," said Michael Topchik, executive director, Chartis Center for Rural Health. "We are delighted to shine a spotlight on such strong performance and honor the achievement of these hospitals on National Rural Health Day."

Through its network of hospitals, health centers, and regional practices, Adena continues to expand access to and elevate the quality of rural health care throughout its nine-county service area — ensuring patients in every community have the opportunity to receive trusted, compassionate care right where they live.

