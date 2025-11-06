Adena Health takes spinal care to the next level

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing together advanced spine surgery technology and its skilled team of surgical experts, Adena Health now offers patients a more convenient option for their spinal care.

Neurosurgeon Blake Walker, MD with Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute was among the first in Ohio to utilize the TELIGEN™ system when performing spinal surgeries to provide relief of back or leg pain. The technology involves a miniature camera attached to a flexible wire that is inserted through a small incision, allowing the surgeon to maneuver it in place to get a better, high-definition view of the spine than was possible before.

"This approach is far less invasive than traditional spine surgery," says Dr. Walker. "Patients benefit from even greater surgical precision, a lower risk of infection, and faster recovery times that can allow them to return home in less than 24 hours."

It's the type of quality, innovation, and approach that not only speaks to Adena's commitment to patient safety, but also helped Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute earn a renewal of its advanced certification in spine surgery from The Joint Commission, one of the health care industry's premier accreditation organizations. Adena is one of only two health care organization in Ohio to hold that certification.

"Achieving the advanced certification in spine surgery is a tremendous achievement that reflects Adena's dedication, commitment, and insistence on offering the highest quality-driven spine program," says James Fleming, Jr., MD, spine surgeon and medical director for Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute. "The evaluation, data collection, and performance measures that are used follow the most rigorous standards in our field, and a patient's entire continuum of care – including pre-surgical consultation, surgical performance, and post-surgical rehabilitation and follow up – are stringently evaluated."

For patients, that means a commitment to getting the best results throughout their entire experience.

In order to be eligible for advanced certification in spine surgery, organizations must implement evidence-based care and clinical practice guidelines and participate in the American Spine Registry, a national quality improvement registry for spine care. They also must provide data across a number of performance areas and submit to a rigorous, unannounced onsite review.

"Advanced certification in spine surgery recognizes health care organizations committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of accreditation and certification operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission.

The advanced spine certification is just one of several held by specialties within Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute. Its shoulder replacement certification confirms its place as one of six Ohio entities to hold that designation, and it is one of six in Ohio to hold advanced total hip and total knee replacement certification.

"While we're proud of how far we've come, we're even more focused on the road ahead," Dr. Fleming says. "We remain dedicated to advancing care, improving access, and empowering our patients to stay active and healthy so they can continue to do what they love."

You can learn more about available Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute services and providers online at Adena.org/AOSI or by calling 740-779-4598.

