Adena Health tops out new Adena Fayette Medical Center marking major construction milestone

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adena Health celebrated a key milestone in the construction of a new Adena Fayette Medical Center Tuesday by honoring the people who have been working hard to usher in the future of health care for Fayette County.

During a ceremony marking completion of the hospital's steel framing, Adena Fayette Medical Center providers and caregivers, community leaders, project partners, construction crews, and donors were recognized for their parts in this transformative project.

"One special part of today's ceremony is the last beam itself," said Josh McCoy, vice president of Adena's west market and senior operations executive officer of Adena Fayette Medical Center. "Over the past several weeks, so many people close to this project have been signing this final beam — adding their names, well-wishes, and pride to a piece of the building that will stand for decades. Their signatures will live inside the structure of this hospital forever, reminding us that the heart of this place has always been its people."

The 65,000-square-foot facility slated to open in 2027 is being built on the existing Adena Fayette Medical Center campus. Fulfilling a promise to the community made when the hospital joined Adena in 2021, the new Adena Fayette Medical Center will offer a broad range of services and patient-focused enhancements ranging from expanded specialty care and robotic-assisted surgeries to an onsite pharmacy and increased comfort and privacy for patients and visitors alike.

"Across the country, rural hospitals are facing challenges," said Kathi Edrington, Adena president and CEO. "But here in Fayette County, we are building and investing and strengthening access to care close to home. This new hospital is a long-term commitment to this community. It will bring advanced services, modernized spaces, and a patient experience built around quality and compassion."

Laura Jo Hawk, president of Adena Health Foundation, noted that community support of the hospital from its earliest days through its future rebirth is what has made this commitment possible.

"As the final beam is set, it represents everyone who has helped build upon the legacy of quality health care here," Hawk said. "Together, we're ensuring that this new hospital is not just being built for the community, but with the community."

To learn more about the new Adena Fayette Medical Center, including project timelines, videos, answers to frequently asked questions, and donor opportunities, visit Adena.org/Fayette.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit health care system committed to its mission of being "called to serve our communities." For 130 years, Adena has provided high-quality, compassionate care to more than 368,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio. The organization operates four hospitals with a total of 341 beds and employs over 3,300 individuals, including more than 400 physicians and advanced practice providers, through a network of more than 40 locations. Adena offers a full range of services, including emergency and urgent care, primary and specialty care, and advanced specialties in orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, oncology, pediatrics, and women's health. For more information, visit Adena.org.

Adena Health Foundation

Adena Health Foundation supports the health and wellness of communities across Adena's nine-county service area. Each year, more than 386,000 patients trust Adena for their care. This care would not be possible without the support of the communities we serve. When you contribute through the foundation, 100% of your donation is distributed according to your wishes. The foundation serves as a hub for charitable giving, turning resources into health programs, capital projects, and advanced technology. As stewards of donor generosity, the foundation ensures accountability, transparency, and lasting impact, enhancing care today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Adena.org/Foundation.

SOURCE Adena Health