Adena Health launches new patient transport service

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When you need medical transportation from one hospital to another, you want your wait time to be as short as possible.

Adena Health recognizes that. In order to meet growing community needs, Adena has launched its own ambulance service for patient transports taking place within the health system to supplement the efforts of the private transport service with which it contracts. The new Adena Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was made possible through assistance from an Appalachian Regional Commission grant and additional support from the Adena Health Foundation.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, plans were announced for the service's first runs to take place in mid-February.

The move is another example of the health system's ongoing efforts to expand patient access to services and enhance the overall patient experience.

"This is a game changer that will further reduce wait times for our patients," said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham. "Ever since the idea for Adena EMS was first mentioned, people have embraced it and it has been their hard work that got us here today. It's the type of innovation and commitment to our patient experience that demonstrates who we are at Adena."

Adena EMS will be used to transport patients between Adena's hospitals in Chillicothe, Greenfield, Washington Court House, and Waverly. It also will assist patients needing transport between Adena's hospitals and local nursing home facilities.

The two-ambulance fleet will not be used to respond to 911 calls or transport patients to hospitals outside of Adena. The health system will continue to utilize its private transport service partner for external transportation needs.

"This benefits patients in all nine counties that make up Adena's service area," said Adena Chief Clinical Officer Shaheed Koury, MD. "This launch is a big win for patients, our communities, and our staff."

In addition to the creation of new jobs, the transportation expansion carries other benefits, including:

A shorter wait time for patients requiring transport from one Adena hospital to another.

Increased availability of rooms for other patients in Adena's emergency departments and inpatient units as those awaiting transport are able to be sent to where they need to go in a more timely fashion.

Additional transport availability for patients needing transportation between Adena hospitals and area nursing homes.

The service will operate out of a dispatch center located in the emergency department at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe staffed by dispatchers who are very familiar with the communities served by Adena, maximizing their effectiveness.

The service will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide maximum coverage in meeting patient needs.

Adena has explored the possibility of its own ambulance service for the past couple of years. The grant availability and ability of the Adena Health Foundation to offer support made it possible to move those efforts forward now. Josh Riley, Adena's EMS liaison and the manager of Adena EMS, and Brooke Johnson, director of emergency services and behavioral health, played significant roles in adapting the business plan that will be followed.

Johnson sees the ambulance service having a significant impact.

"We expect to be able to handle about 75% of our health system's internal transportation volume through Adena EMS," she said. "This is going to be a huge deal for our patients and their families, as well as our health care providers and caregivers."

