Adena Health patient finds a breath of relief

But when doctors in the Adena Regional Medical Center emergency department in Chillicothe found a hole in her right lung, Kim put her trust in thoracic surgeon Kevin Radecki, MD, at the Adena Heart and Vascular Institute, for the care and treatment she needed.

"Dr. Radecki saved my life," she said.

Kim was being treated for a series of significant bacterial infections and ended up at the hospital after her cousin noticed, "that I literally looked gray." She admits she was in some pain, but had attributed the discomfort to back problems and not necessarily to her lung issues.

"When I got to the emergency department, I was told I was septic and had pneumonia," Kim said.

Doctors in the emergency department performed a bronchoscopy to get a closer look at her lungs, and that's when they spotted the hole that had been eaten away by the infections. They told her she needed the diseased portion removed immediately and, without the surgery, the chance of survival was just 20%.

Responding quickly to the situation, Dr. Radecki surgically removed the affected lung the same day. Although it was a scary time for her, Kim credits the doctor's compassionate bedside manner with putting her more at ease.

"Dr. Radecki is always positive," Kim said. "If you ask him a question, he explains everything in such a way that you understand clearly."

Kim says her entire Adena medical team pulled together to make a frightening situation less scary.

"Anybody I've ever met at Adena has been friendly, forthcoming, helpful, and just kind," she said. "They've been there when I needed them."

Following the procedure, Kim worked with a physical therapist to build her strength so she could get back outside to do the things she loves, like playing with her dog and watching the birds that gather in her yard.

"I have goals and I'm determined," Kim said when beginning her recovery. "I will end up not having to use a walker and I'd like to have my lungs strong enough so that I won't need my oxygen supply."

Kim says she can't overstate how much Dr. Radecki and her care team at Adena have changed her life.

"Dr. Radecki is all heart and gave me my future back," she said. "I have dreams and will not just sit and waste away. I can't do that."

