Adena Health recognized for technology innovation enhancing its patient and employee experience

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to your health, you want to be sure the providers caring for you and your family have access to innovative technology.

Adena Health understands that. Because of its commitment to technology's role in the patient experience, Adena recently was honored for the fourth consecutive year by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) with the organization's Digital Health Most Wired Award. The award recognizes continued vision and innovation in the health system's technology platforms.

Chief Information Officer Jamie Smith said that while the honor may be a technology award, it was achieved through the focus of Adena's technical services team on how that technology impacts both employees and patient care.

"The true heart of what we're trying to do at Adena is make the patient and caregiver experience better across the board," Smith said. "We want to continue to shift to be even more innovative in our approaches. We love the technology, but we're going to continue to keep our focus on the individual and the people the technology serves."

Adena's technology platforms received Level 8 recognition on both the acute and ambulatory side on a 10-level scale. According to CHIME, the health system distinguished itself from among the almost 48,000 facilities evaluated in its survey by ranking higher than many of its peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement.

The CHIME survey evaluates how health care organizations adopt and integrate technology to achieve maximum impact.

"We are proud to recognize Adena's exceptional dedication to digital health excellence," said CHIME President and CEO Russ Branzell. "Its pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients with better care."

Smith credits both the skill and innovation that exists within Adena's technical services team and the support and investment provided by health system leadership in creating a strong technology foundation. That technological infrastructure allows implementation of innovative strategies to enhance patient care and the patient experience.

Some of those innovations will be part of upcoming initiatives in nursing and the overall patient room experience.

The next 30 years, CHIME indicated, are expected to bring profound changes in health care driven by emerging technologies. The CHIME survey and awards are intended to help health care organizations develop strategic road maps for navigating those changes.

Adena Health

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals—Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

