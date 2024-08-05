Adena Health surgeon helps patient enjoy life's special moments without pain

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deciding whether to undergo surgery for hip and joint problems involves far more than the pain you may be experiencing. It's also about the ability to be fully present for those special moments in life.

Just ask Cheryl Powell, who underwent a successful right hip replacement performed by Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute surgeon Neel Patel, MD.

"I had a granddaughter getting married and I was actually able to dance at her wedding," Cheryl said. "I cannot say enough about Dr. Patel and how well I got along afterwards. A month to the day after my surgery, I went on a cruise and walked and walked. I couldn't be more pleased."

Cheryl's problems began when she started noticing pain in her upper leg that then graduated to the back part of her leg and other areas, reaching a point at which taking a step or trying to tie her shoes was a painful experience. Initially, she pursued treatment to manage the pain with the help of injections, but the relief was only temporary. After a year of this, she decided her quality of life had reached a point where a permanent solution was necessary.

That's when she was connected with Dr. Patel, who discovered she had experienced a total loss of cartilage in her right hip and was suffering from bone-on-bone arthritis. Since she had already tried non-surgical means to resolve her issues without success, Dr. Patel provided Cheryl with surgical options and allowed her to make the decision.

"Everybody's bucket for quality of life is different," said Dr. Patel. "For some people it's not being able to work, for some people it's just wanting to end that feeling of pain all of the time. That's why I don't make the decision for surgery, my patients do. I always tell people the time for surgery is when you say it's the time for surgery, when there's more bad days than good and when basic things like climbing up stairs to a bedroom become very difficult."

An anterior approach, in which the surgeon goes between the muscles to reach the hip rather than having to tear the muscles, was decided upon in Cheryl's case. The same-day surgical procedure produces some post-surgical soreness for a week or two because of the stretching of the muscles, but the overall recovery time is generally much faster and less painful for the patient than more traditional approaches.

"I had very little pain afterward," Cheryl said. "For probably the first two or three days, I took a pain pill in the evening, but after that, I didn't need it. I didn't take Tylenol or anything, so I was very pleased, and to not have to deal with a long hospital stay, it was just wonderful to get back home and be in my own environment so quickly."

Dr. Patel credits success of the surgical program to both the professionalism and patient-first focus of staff throughout the process from intake to discharge – including operating room, inpatient and clinical staff -- and the way the Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute was set up to enhance collaboration between specialties. In Cheryl's case, for instance, it was recognition in pain management that surgery may be her best answer, followed by staff in pain management reaching out to Dr. Patel that got her in to see him so quickly to explore her options.

Dr. Patel notes that there is really no reason to continue living in pain with the resources for quality care available locally to help eliminate it.

"If you find yourself in a place where you just don't feel like yourself and can't get through the day without thinking about the pain – whether hip, knee, shoulder, whatever – it's always worthwhile to talk to your primary care doctor or talk to us, we're happy to provide consultation and see where the problem lies," he said. "It's not always going to be arthritis, it could be something else, but we'll figure out what it is so we can help you."

Cheryl, speaking from experience, agrees.

"After this surgery, I wondered why I waited so long," she said. "Now, if something starts to go wrong with my left hip, this is the first place I'm going to be. I wouldn't hesitate for a second."

To learn more about the health care providers and services available or to arrange an appointment at Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute, visit Adena.org/AOSI or call 740-779-4598.

Adena Health is an independent, not-for-profit and locally governed health care organization delivering on its mission, "called to serve our communities," for more than 125 years. A regional economic catalyst, Adena Health is composed of more than 4,200 employees – including more than 200 physicians and 150 advanced practice providers. With hospitals containing a total of 341 beds, regional health centers, emergency and urgent care services, and primary and specialty care practices, Adena Health serves more than 400,000 residents across nine counties in south central and southern Ohio through its network of more than 40 locations. Its hospitals include the 266-bed Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe and three 25-bed critical access hospitals—Adena Fayette Medical Center in Washington Court House; Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield; and Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly. Adena Health specialty services include orthopedics and sports medicine, heart and vascular care, pediatric and women's health, and oncology services.

