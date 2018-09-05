Adeptia Recognized in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeptia Inc., a leading provider of automated business-to-business (B2B) data integration solutions, today announced it was recognized in Gartner's 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools. The company has achieved significant milestones in technology integration and is building momentum with the release of new innovative capabilities.

"This is the 6th straight year that Adeptia is included in this Gartner Magic Quadrant and it is a major validation and win for us. It means that Adeptia is one of the top solutions in the market in this important enterprise software category," said Lou Ennuso, CEO. "This is a very positive commendation from the market. To grow our revenues by 31% as we did last year and to be ranked along with much larger companies are big achievements."

Today's technology landscape needs intelligent integration that scales rapidly with enterprise innovations and minimizes disruption. Adeptia's comprehensive set of integration solutions puts customers on a faster path to deploy digital technologies, monetize B2B ecosystems, and accelerate time-to-revenue by 75%.

Adeptia turns the fear of digital disruption into a competitive advantage, by enabling a complex network of business partners to exchange information in a flexible way that leads to delightful customer experience.

How Adeptia helps Drive Results and Enable Digital Innovation

High Productivity for Data Sharing: Adeptia helps deliver remarkable flexibility to IT and self-service integration to business teams for inter-enterprise data sharing between cloud and on-premise applications.

Data and Application Integration: Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) features of Adeptia provide a strong integration framework for all integration use cases.

Business application rather than Developer Tool: Adeptia delivers a paradigm shift in the data integration market by taking a business application approach which provides a platform to collaborate, create, manage and monitor all internal and external data integrations. This contrasts with the developer centric approach of other vendors.

About Adeptia

Adeptia is an integration software company focused on connecting businesses together. Adeptia's enterprise-class B2B integration platform helps our customers fast-forward revenues and reduce operational costs by speeding up customer data onboarding and streamlining ongoing information exchange.

