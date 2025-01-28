ADG-REI Technology Ventures Secures $22.3M Contract with HHS Administration for Children and Families

STERLING, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADG-REI Technology Ventures LLC, a joint venture between ADG Tech Consulting LLC and REI Systems, Inc., today announced a contract award valued at $22.3 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Children and Families (ACF). The contract will support the Child Care Automated Reporting System (CARS), a vital system managing the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) program.

CARS collects and analyzes data from U.S. states, territories, and tribal governments, helping ACF monitor and improve childcare services for low-income families. This Appian-based low code system supports key data collection efforts related to child care providers, payment rates, family co-payments, eligibility and other critical metrics that impact child care services nationwide.

Innovative Support for Child Care Programs

ADG-REI Technology Ventures will collaborate with ACF's Office of Child Care to enhance the CARS system, ensuring that it aligns with new policies following the expected publication of the CCDF Final Rule in Spring 2025. The Final Rule aims to improve child care access, lower costs for families, and streamline eligibility processes.

"This contract underscores our dedication to driving federal programs that make a real difference for families and communities," said Sandip Ghosh, President of ADG-REI Technology Ventures LLC. "We're excited to partner with ACF to elevate the CARS system, ensuring it delivers lasting improvements to child care programs nationwide."

Technical Expertise and Solutions

ADG-REI Technology Ventures brings together the strengths of ADG Tech Consulting, REI Systems, and their partner, ICF Incorporated. The team has extensive experience in mission-critical technology delivery and expertise in Appian-based low-code solutions, child care programs, grants management and technical assistance. Through this contract, ADG-REI will focus on improving data collection and reporting to help ACF make informed, data-driven decisions for childcare services.

The team will also ensure the CARS system is equipped to handle changes in reporting requirements and will focus on the system's smooth transition to meet the future needs of the CCDF program.

About ADG-REI Technology Ventures LLC

ADG-REI Technology Ventures LLC is an SBA-approved 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between ADG Tech Consulting LLC and REI Systems, Inc. The joint venture specializes in delivering innovative, mission-critical technology modernization solutions for federal programs.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems