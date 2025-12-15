REI Systems Welcomes Eric Olson as Chief Corporate Development Officer

STERLING, Va., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a technology service provider with 35 years of delivering reliable, effective, and innovative solutions that advance government, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Olson as Chief Corporate Development Officer (CCDO). In this role, Eric will lead the development and execution of REI's mergers and acquisitions strategy, with a focus on strengthening capabilities in mission-critical areas, expanding REI's presence across defense and national security markets, and building a scalable platform for long-term, strategic growth.

A veteran of more than 30 years in the federal-sector and IT consulting industry, Eric previously served as CEO of Buchanan & Edwards, where he oversaw significant expansion and strategic acquisitions supporting national security, intelligence, and civilian missions. He also held senior leadership positions at ECS Federal, InfoReliance, and other consulting firms, where he led growth initiatives in digital modernization, cybersecurity, and advanced analytics. With his proven track record scaling mid-tier companies and thoughtfully integrating teams and capabilities, Eric is well-positioned to guide REI's disciplined approach to corporate development.

"With Eric's extensive experience in corporate development and his deep understanding of the federal market—particularly in high-priority DoW and National Security mission areas—we are confident he will help drive REI's next phase of strategic growth," said Shyam Salona, CEO of REI Systems. "His leadership, insight, and commitment to building strong, mission-aligned partnerships make him an ideal addition to our team as we expand our capabilities and deepen our impact for our government customers."

Eric holds a Master of Science in Management Information Systems from McIntire School of Commerce at University of Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science from Purdue University.

About REI Systems

REI Systems delivers reliable and innovative technology solutions that empower federal, state, local, and nonprofit organizations to achieve their missions. For over 35 years, we've helped our customers solve complex challenges, make data-driven decisions, streamline processes, and improve citizen services. As a 100% employee-owned company, we are all directly invested in delivering excellence. With a fierce commitment to mission impact, we ensure measurable outcomes that align with our customers' strategic goals. Learn more at REIsystems.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE REI Systems