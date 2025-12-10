REI Systems Authorized as CMMC Level 2 C3PAO, Now Accepting Assessment Engagements

STERLING, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems, a leader in delivering innovative and reliable technology solutions to the federal government for over 35 years, has been formally authorized by the Cyber AB as a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) under the CMMC framework. This authorization enables REI Systems to conduct CMMC Level 2 assessments and issue certification to Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations seeking compliance with the CMMC standard.

The CMMC program, established by the Department of Defense (DoD), now called the Department of War, ensures strong cybersecurity practices across the DIB. As an authorized C3PAO, REI Systems has satisfied the rigorous requirements set by the DoD and the Cyber AB, including an assessment by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), organizational background checks, quality assurance processes, and accreditation obligations to maintain impartiality and effectiveness. This milestone reflects REI's ongoing investment in cybersecurity maturity and its commitment to protecting sensitive government and defense data.

"Achieving CMMC Level 2 C3PAO certification is a testament to our experience in cybersecurity and compliance," said Narpender Bawa, Certified CMMC Professional and Senior Director at REI Systems. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to safeguard sensitive information and to help Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies navigate the CMMC compliance journey. We are proud to leverage our decades of experience to help organizations strengthen their cyber resilience and meet critical compliance standards."

This authorization bolsters REI Systems' commitment to supporting organizations handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in the DoD supply chain and strengthening the nation's cybersecurity resilience. It aligns with REI Systems' broader mission to lead in cybersecurity compliance services and digital transformation. The company has a long history of delivering secure, scalable, and mission-critical solutions, integrating advanced SecDevOps practices, zero-trust architectures, and automation to enhance security across federal agencies.

