Adhere+ Launches Industry-First Spanish-Language Integration for Remote Therapeutic Monitoring

New Foreign Language Capability Enhances Healthcare Equity and Accessibility, Empowering Practices to Support Diverse Patient Populations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adhere+, a telehealth company focused on improving patient outcomes through a SaaS-based telehealth care plan adherence and medication compliance technology platform, today announced the release of its latest platform update, v1.20, featuring the introduction of a foreign language engine, beginning with comprehensive Spanish-language support. This innovation positions Adhere+ as the first in the industry to fully equip practices with tools to serve Spanish-speaking patients—marking an important step toward greater healthcare equity and accessibility.

The new foreign language engine enables seamless translation of remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) protocols, patient notifications, and app interfaces, laying the groundwork for the addition of future languages with ease. This update empowers practices to provide personalized, culturally responsive care to a broader range of patients, while improving communication, adherence, and clinical outcomes. The platform's modular language engine ensures rapid scalability, allowing additional languages to be added quickly, based on provider and patient needs.

"This is a potentially transformational moment for my Spanish-speaking patients," said Dr. Gerald Ho, board-certified rheumatologist at the California-based Arthritis and Osteoporosis Medical Center. "The Spanish-language integration on the Adhere+ platform allows me to extend RTM usage to my patients when English is not their first language. This allows them to engage with their care plans in a way that feels intuitive and empowering. It is a vital step that will help bridge critical gaps in communication, foster stronger patient-provider relationships, and help transform how we deliver care to diverse populations."

Key Features of the Foreign Language Engine and Update v1.20:

Spanish-Language Integration: Full RTM language support for Spanish-speaking patients, enabling inclusive and comprehensive care.

Streamlined Multilingual Expansion: With the new engine, the platform is primed for future expansions to support additional languages, meeting the needs of increasingly diverse patient populations.

Enhanced Android App: A rebuilt Android app with improved functionality and user experience to expand access.

Non-Prescription Protocol Support: A new clinical question protocol that extends RTM benefits to over-the-counter therapies for appropriate patients leading to broader RTM compliance.

Patient Compliance Suite: New tools to further improve adherence tracking and patient outcomes.

"The launch of our foreign language capability is a major milestone in advancing healthcare accessibility and aligns with Adhere+'s commitment to providing world-class solutions that enable practices to deliver better care," said Jim Breidenstein, CEO of Adhere+. "By starting with Spanish-language integration, we're empowering practices to connect with a broader range of patients, remove barriers to care, and foster greater trust in the healthcare experience. This innovation also sets the stage for future language expansions, ensuring accessibility and engagement across all populations."

About Adhere+

Adhere+ is a medical treatment compliance platform, focused on creating a personalized pathway to support chronic care interventions for patients suffering from chronic care treatment conditions including pain, opioid/substance use disorders (SUD) and obesity. The SaaS platform is technology based, clinically validated via ten (10) published and peer-reviewed clinical trials. The Adhere+ approach is a user-friendly, digital platform to provide the physician with daily, evidence-based telehealth ePros interventions to improve patient compliance with treatment protocols, leading to better health outcomes, and a reduction in related healthcare costs. The program aligns with several AMA CPT payment codes for a potential reimbursable benefit.

