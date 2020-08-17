AdhereHealth Named a Finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards - Healthcare Edition 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdhereHealth, a healthcare technology leader in medication adherence insights and health outcomes, announced today that it has been named as a finalist in the Fierce Innovation Awards – Healthcare Edition 2020, a peer reviewed awards program from the publisher of Fierce Healthcare. The competition highlights companies that demonstrated innovative solutions that have had the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry over the past year.

AdhereHealth was recognized in the category of Clinical Information Management for its COVID-19 Adherence Solution. The innovative solution combines predictive analytics identifying high-risk, high-cost consumers with tech-enabled consumer outreach that includes home-delivered pharmacy services to support the Coronavirus crisis response. The COVID-19 Adherence Solution helps individuals adhere to their individual medication protocols so they remain healthy.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for expanding our platform to help protect high-risk populations and reduce unnecessary hospitalizations during the pandemic," said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of AdhereHealth. "Well before COVID-19, medication adherence was a $500 billion-a-year issue in the healthcare industry. Ongoing lockdowns, social distancing and economic hardships are compounding the problem, especially among vulnerable populations, as more than 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one underlying health condition."

AdhereHealth's COVID-19 Adherence Solution improves outcomes by enabling health plans and providers with:

Predictive analytics to identify populations at higher risk of medication non-adherence

Actionable data-driven outreach designed to resolve social determinant of health (SDOH) issues using available health plan benefits and community resources

Private-couriered scheduled medication delivery services catering to vulnerable populations

High focus on positive consumer experience, supporting CAHPS & HOS metric improvement

"People are facing mounting challenges when it comes to staying adherent to their medications amidst the COVID-19 crisis. The most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and chronically ill, struggle to safely get their medications without leaving their home or depending on a caregiver," said Rose. "We tackle the 'Healthcare Maslow Hierarchy of Needs' – access to food, water, shelter, health literacy, access to care and pharmacy. This nomination is gratifying and we are pleased with market adoption."

The awards program's applications were reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major healthcare companies, including: Accenture Health; Aspirus, Inc.; Aveus, a Division of Medecision; Cook Children's Health Care System; Duncan Regional Hospital; Evolution Road; GNS Healthcare, Hackensack Meridian Health; HMS; Proliance Surgeons; and Deb Gordon, author of The Health Care Consumers Manifesto. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: effectiveness, technical innovation, competitive advantage, financial impact, and true innovation. A full list of judges can be found here.

Winners will be announced in the 2020 Innovation Report set to publish by Fierce Healthcare on Monday, September 14, 2020.

For more on AdhereHealth and the company's COVID-19 Adherence Solution, click here.

About AdhereHealth

AdhereHealth is a healthcare technology solutions leader supporting health plans, self-insured employers, and other risk-bearing entities for medication adherence insights and improved healthcare outcomes. The company's Adhere™ platform touches nearly 30 million consumers through advanced technologies and at-risk engagement services. AdhereHealth's subsidiary company, AdhereRx, is a pharmacy for complex patients with high-risk chronic conditions and social determinants of health issues. AdhereRx coordinates complex medication regimens with providers, performs monthly comprehensive medication reviews (CMR) and drug utilization reviews (DUR), has 24/7 access to pharmacy clinicians, delivers prescriptions via a private courier service, supports those in need of financial assistance, and can take cash on delivery at the consumer's home. This integrated set of solutions addresses an estimated half a trillion dollars of unnecessary annual medical costs attributed to medication adherence issues. The company is headquartered in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, please visit www.adherehealth.com.

