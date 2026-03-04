Adjudication Best Practices to Prevent Costly Trial Delays, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how adjudication best practices can streamline endpoint workflows and support timely trial decisions. Attendees will identify where adjudication has the greatest impact on trial decisions and timelines. The featured speakers will share how leading teams set up and run effective adjudication processes. Attendees will be able to apply field-tested best practices to streamline endpoint reporting, case processing and adjudicator decision-making, while delivering quality results.

TORONTO, March 4, 2026

Endpoint adjudication can determine how smoothly a trial runs. When endpoints are clinical events, adjudicated outcomes are on the critical path for key decisions and timelines. Their impact spans the study, influencing enrollment targets in event-driven protocols, interim analyses, periodic safety assessments by Data Safety Monitoring Boards (DSMBs) and progress toward database lock. This webinar explores where adjudication most often breaks down and how field-tested practices can reduce cycle times to keep decisions on track.

Drawing on decades of hands-on trial experience, the featured speakers will highlight common operational failure points and practical approaches that improve endpoint reporting, case processing and adjudicator decision-making while maintaining quality. Attendees will also learn how adjudication outputs connect to interim analyses, safety oversight and database lock planning.

Register for this webinar to learn how adjudication best practices can streamline endpoint workflows and support timely trial decisions.

Join Kristin Prusmack, Senior Director, Adjudication and DMC Management, ICON; Emily Trymbiski, Director DMC and Endpoint Adjudication, ICON; and Catherine Tyner, Head of Clinical Strategy, AG Mednet, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Adjudication Best Practices to Prevent Costly Trial Delays.

