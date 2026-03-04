Combination Strategies To Improve Radioligand Therapy Efficacy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how radioligand therapy combination strategies can improve efficacy through translational study design, imaging and safety-informed dosing. Attendees will understand the biological mechanisms that limit radioligand therapy efficacy. Attendees will be able to identify combination partners that enhance target expression and tumor radiosensitivity. The featured speaker will discuss how to leverage DNA damage repair inhibitors, chemotherapy and immune checkpoint inhibitors to drive synergistic responses. Attendees will gain insight into selecting translationally relevant preclinical models (syngeneic, humanized and immunocompetent) for combination studies. The speaker will share insights into designing smarter studies that improve clinical predictability and accelerate decision-making, and more.

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radioligand therapy is transforming oncology by delivering targeted radiation directly to tumors while sparing healthy tissue. Recent approvals and rapid innovation in alpha- and beta-emitting isotopes have accelerated clinical momentum, yet many programs still face challenges including heterogeneous target expression, treatment resistance, limited radiation range and suboptimal tumor microenvironments that constrain therapeutic efficacy. This webinar explores how combination strategies can address these barriers and attendees can register to learn practical approaches for building effective regimens.

Combination strategies offer a powerful path forward.

By integrating radioligand therapy with complementary modalities such as targeted therapies, chemotherapy, DNA damage repair inhibitors, external beam radiation and immunotherapy, researchers can amplify DNA damage, sensitize tumors, enhance target expression and stimulate anti-tumor immune responses. However, realizing these benefits requires careful experimental planning, biologically relevant preclinical models, quantitative imaging and dosimetry and thoughtful safety assessment to balance efficacy with toxicity.

In this webinar, the featured speaker will explore the scientific rationale and translational tools needed to design and evaluate effective radioligand therapy combinations. Attendees will gain practical insights into mechanism-based pairing strategies, model selection, imaging biomarkers, dosing considerations and emerging clinical trends that help de-risk development and accelerate programs from discovery to clinic.

Register for this webinar to learn how radioligand therapy combination strategies can improve efficacy through translational study design, imaging and safety-informed dosing.

Join Julian Goggi, PhD, Director, Discovery Research, Perceptive Discovery, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 9am EDT (2pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Combination Strategies To Improve Radioligand Therapy Efficacy.

