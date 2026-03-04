DPYD, From Guidelines to Go-Live: Implementing Testing in the Lab, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how DPYD testing can be implemented from guidelines to go-live through practical pharmacogenomics (PGx) reporting and workflow design. The featured speakers will share consensus recommendations for DPYD PGx testing. Attendees will gain insight into overcoming operational barriers and other factors influencing adoption. The speakers will discuss how to address common challenges often faced by laboratories and health systems. Attendees will understand how PGx reports and EHR integration can facilitate adoption.

TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In this webinar, attendees will hear from leaders in the pharmacogenomics (PGx) space who will discuss the clinical importance of DPYD testing, consensus recommendations for DPYD variants and current testing methodologies. Although evidence clearly shows that certain DPYD variants are associated with an increased risk of severe toxicity from fluoropyrimidine therapy, pre-treatment DPYD testing can be challenging to implement at scale. This webinar explores how laboratories and health systems can translate recommendations into practice and support reliable, routine adoption of PGx testing.

The session will summarize current literature on DPYD implementation, with emphasis on operational barriers and factors that influence adoption, including provider education, EHR integration and reimbursement considerations. The discussion will highlight how tailored PGx reporting, discrete result data and workflow-aligned clinical integration can reduce friction at the point of care and support consistent ordering, interpretation and follow-through. Attendees will leave with practical considerations for reporting and workflow design that can lower implementation barriers and support broader PGx utilization.

Register for this webinar to learn how DPYD testing can be implemented from guidelines to go-live through practical PGx reporting and workflow design.

Join Emily Morris, MSc CCGC, Account Executive, GenXys; and Dr. Vicky Pratt, Director of Scientific Affairs, PGx, Agena Bioscience, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 12pm EDT (5pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit DPYD, From Guidelines to Go-Live: Implementing Testing in the Lab.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks