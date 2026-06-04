Adlib Appoints Kristen Sauter as President & GM of Life Sciences to Accelerate Its Vertical AI Strategy

With more than 20 years building regulatory data and AI solutions inside pharma and biopharma, Sauter joins as Adlib deepens its focus on making AI defensible for clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing workflows, reinforced by its latest platform release

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, the AI production layer for document-heavy, regulated enterprises, today announced the appointment of Kristen Sauter as GTM Leader, Life Sciences. Sauter brings more than 20 years of regulatory operations, data, and digital transformation expertise in the life sciences sector, most recently a Sr. Manager and leader of Deloitte's Regulatory, AI & Data practice for Life Sciences and Health Care, and prior to that serving as Sr. Director, Global Head of Regulatory Affairs Information Management & Digital Innovation at Takeda.

Kristen joining Adlib is a clear signal of a deliberate deepening of Adlib's vertical strategy. As life sciences organizations face mounting pressure to operationalize AI across clinical trials, regulatory submissions, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing documentation, while simultaneously defending every AI-driven decision to the FDA, EMA, ICH, and their own boards, Adlib is investing in leadership that understands both sides of that challenge from the inside.

The Problem Life Sciences Organizations Cannot Afford to Ignore

AI ambition has never been higher in life sciences. AI budgets are growing, models are being procured, and innovation mandates are being set at the board level. Yet operationalizing AI across regulated workflows remains elusive for most organizations. The bottleneck is not the model. It is the underlying data and documents feeding it.

Clinical trial records, adverse event reports, regulatory submissions, batch release documentation, and CMC files are among the most complex, high-stakes documents in any enterprise. They are also among the least AI-ready: inconsistently formatted, multi-modal, lacking extraction provenance, and nearly impossible to audit once they have passed through a model. The result is AI that produces outputs no compliance officer, regulator, or board can defend.

Industry data reflects the scale of this problem. Sixty-eighty percent of documents feeding enterprise AI models are not AI-ready on first touch, generating hallucinations in clinical summaries, extraction errors in adverse event data, and failed audits because provenance cannot be traced. For life sciences organizations operating under 21 CFR Part 11, GxP frameworks, and EU AI Act obligations, this is not a technical inconvenience. It is an existential risk.

Kristen Sauter: From Regulatory Operations to AI-Ready Solutions

Sauter's career spans the full arc of life sciences regulatory transformation, from building information management infrastructure at a global top-ten pharma, to advising mid-market and large biopharma on regulatory strategy as a consultant, to leading AI and data practice work for life sciences at Deloitte. She has worked directly with the document workflows, systems, and compliance obligations that Adlib's platform is built to support.

"Life sciences organizations are not short on AI ambition. They are short on AI they can defend to an auditor, a regulator, or a board," said Chris Huff, CEO, Adlib Software. "Kristen has lived that challenge from both sides: inside top global pharma companies and as a strategic advisor to some of the most complex regulatory environments in the industry. I look forward to working with Kristen to deliver trusted Agentic solutions that our life science customers need to be competitive and win in the AI era."

In her role as GTM Leader, Life Sciences, Sauter will focus on translating Adlib's platform capabilities into purpose-built vertical solutions that life sciences organizations can deploy, scale, and defend in production.

"Every life sciences organization I have worked with has the same tension: the pressure to move fast on AI and the obligation to be able to defend every output to a regulator," said Kristen Sauter, GTM Leader, Life Sciences, Adlib Software. "Most solutions make you choose. What drew me to Adlib is that the platform is built to resolve that tension at the foundation, by making the documents feeding AI accurate, traceable, and audit-ready before they ever reach a model. I am here to make sure we build that story into solutions that clinical, regulatory, and manufacturing teams can actually operationalize."

Transform 2026.1: Defensible AI for Life Sciences, Now

Sauter's appointment comes weeks after Adlib launched Transform 2026.1, a platform release built specifically for regulated enterprises that need AI they can defend to any auditor, regulator, or board. Several capabilities in 2026.1 are directly targeted at life sciences workflows:

Veeva Vault Connector: Captures clinical documents from Veeva Vault, the system of record for more than 1,000 life sciences organizations, bringing accuracy, validation, and provenance directly into clinical trial and regulatory submission workflows.

Captures clinical documents from Veeva Vault, the system of record for more than 1,000 life sciences organizations, bringing accuracy, validation, and provenance directly into clinical trial and regulatory submission workflows. AI Model Builder from Sample Documents: Configures extraction models from sample documents in minutes, compressing clinical document deployment from weeks to hours.

Configures extraction models from sample documents in minutes, compressing clinical document deployment from weeks to hours. Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Classification: Embeds human judgment at any classification or workflow step and creates a documented record of every correction, fully aligned with GxP and 21 CFR Part 11 audit trail requirements.

Embeds human judgment at any classification or workflow step and creates a documented record of every correction, fully aligned with GxP and 21 CFR Part 11 audit trail requirements. Source Citations in AI Chat with Documents: Traces every AI-generated answer back to its source document, providing defensible evidence for FDA, EMA, and ICH submissions.

Traces every AI-generated answer back to its source document, providing defensible evidence for FDA, EMA, and ICH submissions. Large Document Stitching: Handles multi-hundred-page regulatory filings and clinical trial bundles without performance degradation, the documents that break conventional extraction tools.

Together, these capabilities reflect Adlib's core position: the AI Production Layer that sits in front of every model and tool to ensure what reaches downstream systems is accurate, traceable, and defensible, not just extracted.

Join Adlib at BIO International Convention 2026

Adlib will exhibit at BIO International Convention in San Diego, June 22–25, 2026. On June 23, Kristen Sauter and Mike Chasteen, Chief Revenue Officer, will host an invitation-only Executive Dinner for senior leaders from leading life sciences organizations. The dinner will convene a peer conversation on how to operationalize AI investments across highly complex, highly regulated document workflows, and what defensible, audit-ready AI looks like in practice.

To request an invitation to the Executive Dinner or to schedule a meeting at BIO, contact Katerina Gavrikova, [email protected].

About Adlib Software

Adlib is the AI production layer for document-heavy, regulated enterprises. Adlib Transform ensures that every document feeding an enterprise AI system, clinical trial records, regulatory submissions, manufacturing specifications, adverse event reports, is normalized, accurately extracted, validated, and traceable before it reaches a model. The result is AI that does not just run. It holds up under real-world scrutiny. Adlib serves organizations in Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, and Financial Services. Learn more at adlibsoftware.com.

SOURCE Adlib Software