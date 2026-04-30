Adlib Launches Transform 2026.1: Giving Regulated Enterprises AI They Can Defend to any Auditor, Regulator or Board

As pressure mounts on enterprise AI to be auditable, Adlib is the AI Production Layer that ensures every document-driven decision can be traced, validated, and defended, from first extraction to final audit.

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Adlib Software, the AI production layer for document-heavy, regulated enterprises, today announced the general availability of Adlib Transform 2026.1, a landmark release that closes the gap between AI ambition and AI reality. Built specifically for Life Sciences, Insurance, and highly regulated organizations, Transform 2026.1 is engineered for one purpose: ensuring every document that feeds an enterprise AI system is accurate, validated, and traceable, so AI can be deployed, scaled, and defended in production.

AI has reached a tipping point. Models are no longer the bottleneck. Data is. Most AI initiatives stall before production not because the technology fails, but because the documents feeding it are incomplete, inconsistent, and impossible to audit. Transform 2026.1 solves the document problem at its source.

"The enterprises we work with are not short on AI ambition. They're short on AI they can defend to an auditor, regulator or a board. Transform 2026.1 bridges this 'trust gap'. We sit in front of every AI model and tool to ensure they produce auditable outputs, with the accuracy, traceability, and control that regulated industries demand," says Chris Huff, CEO, Adlib Software

Regulated enterprises have invested millions in AI platforms. Yet 60–80% of the documents feeding those models are not AI-ready on first touch, producing hallucinations in clinical summaries, rejected insurance claims from misclassified documents, and failed audits because extraction provenance cannot be traced. Transform 2026.1 removes these barriers at the source.

FIVE TRUST-REINFORCING CAPABILITIES IN TRANSFORM 2026.1

AI Model Builder from Sample Documents: Configures AI extraction models from sample documents in minutes, not weeks. Eliminates the iterative prompt engineering that blocks AI time-to-value and directly addresses the primary advantage previously held by point-solution competitors.

Configures AI extraction models from sample documents in minutes, not weeks. Eliminates the iterative prompt engineering that blocks AI time-to-value and directly addresses the primary advantage previously held by point-solution competitors. Object Separation in Pre-processing: Decomposes multi-modal documents (CAD drawings, adverse event forms, police reports, RFQs) into constituent elements (text, tables, images, diagrams) before any LLM processes them. Improves extraction accuracy for visual and structured elements by 20%.

Decomposes multi-modal documents (CAD drawings, adverse event forms, police reports, RFQs) into constituent elements (text, tables, images, diagrams) before any LLM processes them. Improves extraction accuracy for visual and structured elements by 20%. Source Citations in AI Chat with Documents: Traces every AI-generated answer in Chat with Documents back to its source document with a clickable citation, providing full provenance for legal, compliance, and audit review.

Traces every AI-generated answer in Chat with Documents back to its source document with a clickable citation, providing full provenance for legal, compliance, and audit review. Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Classification Trigger: Embeds human judgment at any classification or workflow step, not just at exception queues, and creates a documented record of every correction for GxP, regulatory, and legal audit trails.

Embeds human judgment at any classification or workflow step, not just at exception queues, and creates a documented record of every correction for GxP, regulatory, and legal audit trails. Large Document Stitching: Handles multi-hundred-page regulatory filings, manufacturing specifications, and clinical trial bundles without performance degradation, the documents that break other IDP systems.

Transform 2026.1 introduces five new standard connectors, shipping at general availability and in the near-term release window following launch:

Veeva Vault Connector: Captures clinical documents from Veeva Vault, the system of record for 1,000+ Life Sciences organizations, bringing accuracy, validation, and provenance directly to clinical trial workflows.

Captures clinical documents from Veeva Vault, the system of record for 1,000+ Life Sciences organizations, bringing accuracy, validation, and provenance directly to clinical trial workflows. MS Exchange Connector: Eliminates manual email triage at First Notice of Loss and other document-intensive intake points, the most common and highest-volume capture channel for P&C carriers.

Eliminates manual email triage at First Notice of Loss and other document-intensive intake points, the most common and highest-volume capture channel for P&C carriers. M-Files ECM Connector: Pushes validated Adlib outputs directly into M-Files ECM, reducing IT overhead and maximizing existing ECM investment.

Pushes validated Adlib outputs directly into M-Files ECM, reducing IT overhead and maximizing existing ECM investment. Microsoft SharePoint Online / SE Connector: Routes processed documents into SharePoint Online and SharePoint SE as a fully supported standard integration.

Routes processed documents into SharePoint Online and SharePoint SE as a fully supported standard integration. Cross-Platform Document Access: Enables AI Chat with Documents across SharePoint, FileNet, and OpenText simultaneously, respecting per-user access controls in real time with source citations intact.

"The question regulated enterprises are asking is no longer 'Can our AI extract the data?' It is 'Can we defend what our AI said?' That question requires a control point between your documents and your AI. Transform 2026.1 is that control point, accuracy upstream, provenance throughout, and auditability at every step. We built this for the organizations where getting it wrong has real consequences," says Anthony Vigliotti, CPO/CTO, Adlib Software

INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC VALUE

Life Sciences: The Veeva Vault connector and AI Model Builder together compress clinical document extraction deployment from weeks to hours. HITL classification corrections are fully documented for GxP audit trails. Source citations in AI Chat deliver defensible evidence for FDA, EMA, and ICH submissions.

Insurance: The MS Exchange connector eliminates manual FNOL email triage, Object Separation handles mixed police reports and medical bill formats, and every adjuster action is audit-logged. Carriers using Open Source LLM support can eliminate an estimated $100K/year in third-party token costs.

Manufacturing & Energy: Object Separation enables accurate extraction from CAD drawings, flowcharts, and multi-format RFQs. Large Document Stitching handles manufacturing SOPs and engineering specifications at scale. The M-Files connector supports quality management and PLM workflows.

Adlib Transform 2026.1 is available immediately for existing Adlib customers and new enterprise deployments. Deployment options include on-premises, cloud, and hybrid configurations. Open Source LLM support enables regulated organizations to run AI extraction entirely on-premises, with no external token costs or data exposure.

To request a product demonstration or speak with an Adlib solution specialist, visit www.adlibsoftware.com or contact [email protected]

ABOUT ADLIB SOFTWARE

Adlib is the AI production layer for document-heavy, regulated enterprises. Adlib Transform ensures that every document feeding an enterprise AI system, clinical trial records, insurance claims, manufacturing specifications, regulatory submissions, is normalized, accurately extracted, validated, and traceable before it reaches a model. The result is AI that does not just run. It holds up under real-world scrutiny. Adlib serves organizations in Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, and Financial Services. Learn more at www.adlibsoftware.com.

SOURCE Adlib Software