ADLINK Edge AI Platform Supports Noble Machines' General-Purpose Robots for Heavy Industry

Targeting Physical AI: Rugged Computing Platforms Drive Automation Transformation in Construction and Mining

Strategic Partnership: ADLINK Technology joins forces with autonomous general-purpose robotics pioneer Noble Machines to integrate ADLINK's Edge AI platforms with Noble Machines' proprietary Autonomy Stack and AI-Driven Whole-Body Control.

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge AI computing, today announced the signing of a "Strategic Alliance and Joint Development Agreement" with Under Control Robotics Inc. Noble Machines, a robotics startup building fully integrated AI autonomy for whole-body control of bi-pedal and bi-manual general-purpose robots. By combining ADLINK's high-performance Edge AI computing platforms with Noble Machines' Autonomy Stack and AI-Driven Whole-Body Control, the partnership aims to accelerate the deployment and scalability of general-purpose robots capable of operating heavy payloads in the harshest environments. This alliance marks a pivotal step in ADLINK's physical AI and robotics strategy, extending its edge computing platforms into next-generation general-purpose robotic systems targeting core industries with high economic value—such as manufacturing, mining, construction, energy, petrochemicals, and public utilities—that have long faced labor shortages and safety challenges due to physically-demanding tasks or hazardous environments.

A Rugged Computing Core Purpose-Built for General-Purpose Robot

To meet the demanding computational requirements of Noble Machines' general-purpose robots in complex scenarios, ADLINK provides the Edge AI platform, DLAP series, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform for real-time reasoning AI and sensor processing. Designed specifically for general-purpose robots, this platform enables Noble Machines to focus on optimizing the integration of AI models and control systems across perception, reasoning, action, and execution. Key technical features include:

Extreme Environment Adaptability: Supports a wide operating temperature range and is certified to IEC 60068 standards for shock and vibration resistance, ensuring reliable operation in the dust-filled, high-vibration environments of mining and construction sites.

High-Bandwidth Sensing and Communication: Integrates up to 8 GMSL camera interfaces (with PoC), 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and expansion slots for 5G and Wi-Fi modules, delivering ultra-high-speed, low-latency transmission of environmental perception data.

Integrates up to 8 GMSL camera interfaces (with PoC), 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports, and expansion slots for 5G and Wi-Fi modules, delivering ultra-high-speed, low-latency transmission of environmental perception data. Industrial-Grade Power Management: Tailored for mobile robotics, the system supports wide voltage input, significantly enhancing battery energy efficiency and system stability.

"Noble Machines' leadership in the field of fully integrated AI-Driven Whole-Body Control and autonomy is undeniable," said Ethan Chen, General Manager of ADLINK's Edge Computing Platforms Business Unit. "Through this joint development agreement, ADLINK is rapidly introducing high-performance computing hardware into the emerging general-purpose robot market. Moving from our current DLAP platform support to a jointly developed dedicated platform featuring the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, we are committed to providing a long-term, scalable computing architecture for the most challenging applications, accelerating Noble Machines' entry into high-value heavy industry markets."

"Our alliance with ADLINK is not just a technical cooperation; it is a shared commitment to our industrial vision," stated Wei Ding, CEO of Under Control Robotics Inc. "ADLINK's leadership in edge computing and their industrial-grade design capabilities perfectly complement Noble Machines' fully integrated AI-Driven Whole-Body Control and autonomy. This partnership enables us to deliver truly rugged, durable, and highly intelligent robotic solutions to our heavy industry clients, making the automation of dangerous tasks a reality."

Driving Heavy Industry's Smart Transformation through Strategic Alliance and Technology Collaboration

This alliance addresses critical challenges regarding hardware durability and supply chain integration in extreme environments. By seamlessly combining Noble Machines' cutting-edge with ADLINK's Edge AI platforms, the partnership injects powerful momentum into the automation of heavy industry. The companies will jointly target the construction, mining, and energy sectors, accelerating the vision of unmanned and intelligent operations in high-difficulty scenarios.

Meet Noble Machines' Robot, which was built with ADLINK's Edge AI platform powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor at Booth Number: 141, GTC 2026

About Under Control Robotics Inc. Noble Machines is the leader in general-purpose robots for high-payload tasks in demanding industrial environments. Noble's AI-Driven Whole-Body Control and AI Autonomy integrated stack accelerates learning of new tasks while providing the stability and intelligence required for heavy material handling in dynamic environments. Tasks completed by Noble Machines enable customers to redefine the future of work making work safer, more efficient, and more productive for people in manufacturing, construction, logistics, energy, and oil and gas. Noble Machines was founded in 2024 and has raised seed funding backed by Up Ventures, South Park Commons, and Centre Street Partners.

Learn more at <http://noblemachines.ai/> or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 6166) is a global leader in embedded and edge AI computing, accelerating edge AI empowerment—driving intelligence at the edge. ADLINK designs and manufactures edge hardware and software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing. Over 1,600 global customers trust ADLINK across industries.

With 30 years of innovation, ADLINK offers a broad portfolio of products—including computer-on-modules, industrial motherboards, edge servers, and AI platforms. ADLINK provides both commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and customized design and manufacturing services to meet diverse needs.

Learn more at www.adlinktech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

