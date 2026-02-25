ADLINK Introduces New PXI Express Platforms for High-Precision and Cost-effective Test & Measurement Systems

The new PXIe-9908 SMU and PXES-2596 3U PXIe chassis accelerate semiconductor and electronic testing with high-speed, precision and system flexibility

Summary:

High-speed, wide-range SMU enables precise IC and low-power device testing

Scalable 9/12-slot PXI Express platform delivers up to 16 GB/s system bandwidth

Flexible deployment options support both complete chassis and backplane-only system designs

TAIPEI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADLINK Technology Inc. , a global leader in edge computing, today announced the launch of two new PXI Express products: the PXIe-9908 Source Measurement Unit (SMU) and the PXES-2596 PXI Express chassis.

Designed to meet the growing demands of precision measurement and scalable test architectures, the new platforms enable accurate electrical characterization and flexible system integration for semiconductor, electronics, optoelectronic component validation and testing. By expanding its PXI portfolio, ADLINK continues to address the need for modular, synchronized, and production-ready test and measurement solutions.

"Modern automated test systems require both precision at the measurement level and scalability at the system level," said Andy Tseng, Senior Manager, Product Division at ADLINK Technology. "With the PXIe-9908 and PXES-2596, we are enabling customers to build flexible PXI platforms that scale efficiently from validation to high-volume production."

The PXIe-9908 is an 8-channel, four-quadrant Source Measurement Unit designed for precise voltage and current sourcing and measurement in device characterization, IC testing, and reliability validation. With up to 100ks/s update rate and 1M samples/s, it supports fast measurements, while its high precision enables accurate detection of low-level signals, making it ideal for advanced semiconductor and low-power electronics testing.

The PXES-2596 PXI Express chassis provides a compact 9 or 12 slot platform with a high-bandwidth Gen3 PXI Express backplane, ensuring reliable data throughput for multi-module test setups. In addition to the standard chassis offering, a backplane-only option is also available, featuring pre-installed heat sinks, on-board thermal sensors, and fan-curve support for integration into customer-built systems. Its flexibility makes it ideal for ODMs and system integrators needing tailored mechanical and thermal solutions

ADLINK helps simplify system integration while enhancing measurement accuracy, synchronization, and overall test efficiency. The new platforms reflect ADLINK's continued commitment to delivering flexible and customizable PXI solutions that accelerate test development cycles and support evolving requirements in semiconductor and industrial testing environments.

The PXIe-9908 SMU and PXES-2596 PXI Express chassis are available now. For more information, detailed specifications, or PXI system customization and configuration support, please visit https://www.adlinktech.com/en/pxi_pxie or contact your local ADLINK sales representative.

About ADLINK Technology

ADLINK Technology Inc. (TAIEX: 6166) is a global leader in embedded and edge AI computing, enabling intelligence at the edge for mission-critical applications. ADLINK designs and manufactures edge hardware and software for embedded, distributed, and intelligent computing. Over 1,600 global customers trust ADLINK in mission-critical sectors.

With 31 years of innovation, ADLINK offers a broad portfolio of products—including computer-on-modules, industrial motherboards, edge servers, and AI platforms. ADLINK provides both commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products and customized design and manufacturing services to meet diverse needs.

ADLINK collaborates with Intel, NVIDIA, MediaTek, Ampere, AUO, and more, and has actively supported open-source and robotics initiatives across 20+ consortiums worldwide. Learn more at www.adlinktech.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X, and Facebook .

