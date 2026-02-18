Admanager Launches Site LLM -- A Private AI Built to Keep Healthcare Publishers in Control

First HIPAA-compliant, on-domain AI assistant trained exclusively on publisher-owned medical content helps reverse AI-driven traffic losses and deepen HCP engagement

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Admanager, powered by Doceree, today announced the launch of Site LLM, a private, publisher-controlled AI assistant designed to help healthcare media companies reclaim audience engagement in an era where generative AI tools are increasingly intercepting clinical search behavior.

The release marks the flagship deployment within Publisher AI Suite and positions healthcare publishers to deploy AI that works within their own domains—rather than losing traffic to third-party platforms.

AI Search Is Reshaping Healthcare Publishing

As physicians turn to generative AI for faster clinical answers, publishers are seeing measurable impact:

69% of health-related queries are now answered by AI-generated overviews before users reach publisher sites

63–85% of Google searches end without a click

Healthcare publishers report 34–46% declines in click-through rates across key categories

The ripple effect extends beyond traffic. Reduced visits mean fewer ad impressions, slower subscription growth, and declining CME participation. Across segments, publishers are experiencing 15–29% year-over-year revenue contraction as AI-native search behavior expands.

Simultaneously, premium medical content faces increased scraping. Approximately 50% of web traffic is now non-human, with 32% attributed to bad bots harvesting editorial content—often for AI model training without attribution or compensation.

Site LLM was built to reverse that dynamic.

Site LLM: Your AI. Your Content. Your Domain.

Site LLM is a private AI assistant trained exclusively on each publisher's verified, peer-reviewed medical content and deployed entirely within the publisher's digital ecosystem.

It does not pull answers from external sources.

It does not share publisher data externally.

It does not redirect users to general-purpose AI platforms.

Instead, it keeps healthcare professionals engaged directly on trusted publisher domains.

"Publishers created the content that trained the AI ecosystem," said Harshit Jain, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "Site LLM gives publishers something powerful: an AI that strengthens their platform rather than siphoning value away from it."

Measurable Impact for Publishers

Longer session duration: HCPs receive personalized, clinically accurate answers without leaving the site

HCPs receive personalized, clinically accurate answers without leaving the site Higher engagement quality: Responses are grounded exclusively in publisher-owned, domain-specific content

Responses are grounded exclusively in publisher-owned, domain-specific content Zero data leakage: Fully contained within the publisher's infrastructure

Fully contained within the publisher's infrastructure HIPAA-compliant and audit-ready: Built specifically for regulated healthcare environments

Built specifically for regulated healthcare environments Monetization-ready chat surface: AI Ads integration enables compliant, contextual advertising within AI conversations

Rather than losing audience to AI search engines, publishers can now deploy AI as their own engagement engine.

Built for the AI Era of Healthcare Media

Site LLM operates as part of Publisher AI Suite, Admanager's integrated AI framework designed to address the three structural pressures reshaping healthcare publishing: traffic erosion, revenue fragmentation, and content control.

In addition to Site LLM, the suite includes:

AI Ads — Premium, contextual ad formats embedded directly within AI-powered medical conversations

— Premium, contextual ad formats embedded directly within AI-powered medical conversations AI Licensing Marketplace — Structured licensing infrastructure that enables publishers to govern and monetize how their content is accessed by AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, and CME providers

"Healthcare publishers who embed AI into their infrastructure—on their terms—will define the next chapter of medical media," said Varun Hasija, VP – Product & Innovation (AI). "Site LLM is designed to ensure publishers are participants in the AI revolution, not casualties of it."

Site LLM is available under Admanager, powered by Doceree. Healthcare publishers can learn more or request deployment consultation at docereeadmanager.com/publisher-ai-suite.

